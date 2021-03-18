Alissa Girtz and Ryan Stuckmayer have been chosen as the March Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School for the 2020-21 school year. They were chosen by the faculty committee at Pierz Healy High School, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Girtz is the daughter of Darren and Denise Girtz and has two older brothers, Lane and Luke.
Although involved in volleyball, basketball (captain) and track, she joined tennis in the fall of 2020 when the pandemic pushed the volleyball season back. In addition to sports, Girtz is an officer on the Minnesota Honor Society, is involved in peer helping, WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices) and yearbook.
Despite being busy with sports and extracurriculars, Girtz maintains a spot on the A honor roll and has been named Academic All-State and Academic All-Conference.
“All of my sports are my favorite activities, because I love getting to compete with my friends every day,” she said. “The team chemistry is something you can’t find anywhere else.”
Her involvement in sports has provided some of her most memorable experiences in school.
“Some of my most memorable experiences throughout my high school career are playing sports with friends and cheering on fellow Pioneers,” she said.
Spending time with friends on the lake make up more favorite memories.
Maintaining good grades each year and staying on the A honor roll are what Girtz considers her greatest accomplishment.
Girtz lists her parents as her biggest role models.
“They have shown me what it looks like to be kind to others, work hard and make the most of the situations you are given,” she said. “They push me to be the best version of myself.”
Sandy Tautges, physical education instructor and head tennis coach, can see that best version.
“Alissa has been an absolute joy to have in class. She is a diligent student and takes her work to an exceptional level,” Tautges said.
“She continuously displays this work ethic in the classroom, while training and playing sports,” she said. “Alissa has faced some difficult challenges head on, because of her determination she has been victorious.”
While she will miss playing sports and every day seeing the friends who describe her as kind and hardworking, Girtz plans to head to the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth to pursue a degree in nursing.
Stuckmayer is the son of Marvin and Ruth Stuckmayer and has three siblings, Kelsi, Brandon and Joey.
During high school, Stuckmayer has played basketball and baseball. He is a member of the Minnesota Honor Society, was chosen by his peers to be a member of the homecoming court, was involved in Peer Helping, EPIC and Youth Group.
Of his activities, Stuckmayer said his favorite is basketball.
“I get to see my friends every day after school and it is my favorite sport to play,” he said.
Basketball also made for his most memorable experience — going tot he section championship at UMD, before COVID.
Helping his team get to that point is what Stuckmayer considers his greatest accomplishment to date.
Math Teacher Stephanie Andres said Stuckmayer leads quietly.
“Ryan’s quiet leadership does not go unnoticed throughout our school,” she said. “He is a great example of what it means to be a Pioneer. His hard work ethic is looked up to by many of his peers and underclassmen, who strive to follow in his shoes.”
Stuckmayer’s dad is who he chose as a his role model.
“He always tells me to enjoy high school and to never give up,” Stuckmayer said.
Playing sports and seeing his friends every day are just two of the things Stuckmayer said he will miss after graduation. His plans are to attend a four-year college — either the University of Minnesota - Duluth or North Dakota State University.
As Students of the Month, Girtz and Stuckmayer are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.