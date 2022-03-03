The Swanville girls basketball team traveled to Pillager Thursday, Feb. 24, and lost, 65-45.
The Bulldogs were put in the hole early, as they were down 40-19 at the half. They were unable to recover and were handed their third loss in a row after having an eight-game win streak.
Karley Loven led the Bulldogs in scoring 16 points, while Lauren Miller was second with nine points.
With the playoffs in sight, the Bulldogs used the loss as a building block for future games.
“The girls worked hard against a very good 2A school in Pillager,” said Head Coach Aaron Gapinski. “We hope the tough competition that we have faced at the end of the season helps us as we start the playoffs next week.”
The Bulldogs hosted Nevis Monday, Feb. 28, in their final game of the regular season, and won 64-46.
They dominated in each half, scoring 29 in the first, and 35 in the second, while holding Nevis to just 16 in the first and 30 in the second.
Loven led the Bulldogs in scoring again, with 16. Lily Peterson was right behind her, with 14 total points.
“In a tune up game before the playoffs begin, I thought the girls came out and played with playoff intensity,” Gapinski said. “A new season where anything can happen begins on Thursday. We are looking forward to it!”
The Bulldogs end the season with a 13-10 record and face McGregor in the Subsection 5A East Quarterfinal, Thursday, March 3.
Flyers finish 1-1
The Flyers traveled to Albany to take on the Huskies Thursday, Feb. 24, but were unable to leave the court with a victory, losing 60-29.
The Flyers were unable to do much of anything all game as the Huskies had twice the number of points as the Flyers, 33-16.
The Flyers had to come out swinging in the second half if they were to win, but scored only 13 points in the second half against the staunch Albany defense.
Abby Larsen led the Flyers in scoring, with nine points, scoring on 3-of-8 from the 3-point line. She also recorded a steal and two rebounds.
Megan Schilling was right behind Larsen, scoring eight points, while also recording three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Little Falls hosted its final game of the season against Mora the next day, Friday, Feb 25, and won, 55-34.
The Flyers played much better against the Mustangs, leading at home, 29-13 at the half.
They continued to keep up the barrage on offense, not letting up and scoring 26 more points in the second half.
Kendal Swantek led her team in points scored, with 18. She shot 8-of-12 and recorded, three rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Claire VanRisseghem was second in scoring, with 11. She shot 4-of-7 and recorded seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Little Falls ended its season with a 5-20 record and they travel to Detroit Lakes to face the Lakers in the section quarterfinals, Thursday, March 3.
Royals go 2-1 in conference
Royalton traveled to Kimball to face the Cubs Thursday, Feb. 24, and left with a 62-55 win, bringing its record to 13-12 on the season.
The Royals took over the game from the start, taking the lead early and being up 27-19 at the half.
They didn’t let up in the second half, as they scored 35 more points in efforts to keep the Cubs from coming back.
Autumn Schoenrock led the Royals in scoring with 23, shooting 9-of-11 from the court, with 8-of-10 coming from inside the arc. She also recorded eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Mya Yourczek was second in scoring with 17 total points. Yourczek made 8-of-11 baskets, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from inside the arc. She also tallied eight rebounds, five assists and a steal.
Kylie Waytashek had herself a good game as well, scoring 14 points for the Royals.. She shot 5-of-9 total shots, 3-of-4 from 2-point range and 2-of-5 from 3-point range. Waytashek also managed 10 rebounds and four assists.
Royalton hoped to get its next win over Holdingford, Saturday, Feb. 26, but unfortunately fell, 68-53.
Schoenrock led the Royals in scoring again, with 18 points, as well as recording 15 rebounds and three assists.
Waytashek was right behind her with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.
The loss puts them back at .500, finishing the season with a 13-13 record. They travel to Spectrum to face off against the Sting, Thursday, March 3.
Cardinals snap losing streak
The Cardinals hosted Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Thursday, Feb. 24, and won in overtime, 46-42. The win ended the Cardinals’ three-game losing streak, allowing them to improve to a 9-14 record, 3-5 in the conference.
The Cardinals traveled to Verndale to face the Pirates, Friday, Feb. 25, and won their second in row, 51-37.
The win snapped the Cardinals three-game losing streak and brings their record to 8-14 on the season.
Kristine Biniek and Taylor Soltis both scored 10 points, leading the Cardinals in scoring. Abby Klein was close behind with eight points and Molly Leners and Dakota Soltis both had six.
“We played great defense in the second half to pull together a lead,” said Head Coach Sara Herzog.
For the final game of the regular season, the Cardinals traveled to Hinckley-Finlayson, Monday, Feb 28, and came away victorious with a 62-56 win.
Coach Herzog praised her team’s performance as it finished the season strong.
“We made good shots in the first half, but wouldn’t fall,” Herzog said. “Finally shots fell in the second half and we played good team basketball to come out on top.”
They travel to Barnum, Thursday, March 3, to face off against the Bombers in the Subsection 5A East Quarterfinal.
