Staying in and running out of Netflix options? The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center has just the thing for you! CLCPAC will present Ted Manderfeld in a live streamed, solo performance on Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.
CLCPAC director Patrick Spradlin described the event as an attempt to return to normalcy. “It’s been really devastating for performing artists and organizations like ours to try to cope with this pandemic response. Not being able to welcome our audiences into our spaces has been really sad. We’re hoping that our audiences will invite us into their spaces instead.”
To kick off what Spradlin says will be a continuing series of music and theatre events, Ted Manderfeld will be the featured artist in the May 8 event. The event has been dubbed ‘quaranTinED.’
“Our audience is totally familiar with Ted’s work,” said Spradlin. Hailing from St. Cloud, Minnesota, Manderfeld performs over 120 shows a year as one half of the exciting and highly successful Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos. The duo has traveled from coast to coast in the USA, Canada, Mexico & Panama playing for corporate clients and selling out theatres wherever they go. Along with Deuces Wild, Ted co-produces the annual Rock n Roll Xmas Spectacular with Paul Diethelm (Fabulous Armadillos) and an all-star band.
“We’ve had Ted on our stages for the past twelve years, with Deuces Wild, Rock n Roll Xmas, and a Billy Joel/Elton John tribute show he performed with Greg Armstrong of the Armadillos,” said Spradlin. “I can’t think of a more fun, engaging, and talented performer to present in this format than Ted.”
‘quaranTinED’ will be an interactive evening of music, laughter, stories, requests and Q&A with Ted. “We’ll lock Ted in a space with a couple of camera operators and a sound technician, and stream the concert out live to our audience,” explained Spradlin. “There will be a chat feature in our streaming platform that will enable the audience to communicate with Ted in real time. He’ll take requests, answer questions, and speak directly to whoever’s watching. It’s as close to an actual concert event as we can make it.”
While there is no admission charge to the event, viewers will be asked to make a donation to the Central Lakes College Student Support donations page. “We thought, with this first venture, we’d make it free to see if there is an audience for this type of event,” said Spradlin. “We’re using it as a means of reconnecting with our audience, to thank them for their continued patronage. Because there is such a strong need for student support in these times, we were happy to set it up as a donation-only event to go to a good cause.”
Because this is a private event, an internet link will be sent on the day of the performance to those wishing to attend. Current patrons of CLCPAC will receive the link in an email announcement this week. Those not on that list will need to notify the Central Lakes Theatre Box Office before 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. This is best done by email at clcperformingarts@clcmn.edu
The box office will add those respondents to the patron list and send a link to the event via email.
“We’re hoping that we get a huge response to this,” said Spradlin. “This is all new to us, so it’ll be a shake-down run for other events we have planned for later in the year. If nothing else, this will be really fun event, something to break the monotony of being shut in.”
