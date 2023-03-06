Gift of life keeps Little Falls man going after 45 years

Dressed up for a fun Halloween dinner at Perkins in Little Falls are (from left, clockwise): Sr. Carol Virnig (sister); Pat Schilling (sister); Roger Virnig (brother): DuWayne Virnig; Lora Cracraft (daughter); Rich Cracraft (son-in-law); and Nan Iten.

Longest living kidney transplant recipient lives in Little Falls

    About 45 years have passed since DuWayne Virnig of Little Falls received a kidney transplant through the Hennepin Healthcare’s kidney transplant program. Now at age 82, he is the longest living kidney transplant recipient from Hennepin Healthcare, said Media Relations Manager Christine Hill.

DuWayne Virnig's first set of artificial hips.

