German exchange student in Pierz turns heads with impressive football kicking skills

One thing international exchange student, Linus Heidemann of Ofen, Germany, share with his host family, Zak and Sara Otremba of Pierz, is the love for football. Despite that it is his first season playing the game, he is really good at it, Zak said.
Looking back, the Otremba family had always wanted to host an exchange student. Sara recalls getting an email, asking them to host an exchange student. While the desire was there, Sara said they weren’t at a time and place in their lives to do so. However, knowing that they eventually would do it, she asked the person who sent the email to continue asking them to keep it at the forefront.
“This year, we finally decided to do it. We felt like it was time,” she said.
The Otrembas received a list of students that kind of matched up with their interests. It also gave them a chance to know some things about the students before they committed to one.
Because Zak loves the German language and studied it for four years in high school and Sara’s passion for the Hispanic culture, they decided to host either a German or Hispanic student.
Sara said what made them ultimately decide on German student was that they had recently returned from a trip to Mexico where she did some cultural filming.
With the choice narrowed down to two German students, the Otrembas said they chose Heidemann because they felt they would be able to relate more to him based on what he had written about himself. It was a perfect fit they are all happy about, they said.
Heidemann said he was inspired to become an exchange student because of his older brother, Hannes, who had been an exchange student in Ohio a few years before. Having gone through the process before, it also made it easier for his parents, Angela and Ole.
Although Heidemann was ecstatic to embark on a new adventure, he said he also felt a little sad that he wouldn’t be able to play soccer — a sport he has played for many years in Germany. In the end, it was his mom and brother who motivated him to embrace the opportunity to try other things he had never done before, he said.
Heidemann arrived in Minnesota in August, but not without delays. After his plane arrived late to New York City, New York, he missed his connecting flight and had to wait 24 hours for the next flight. Eager to finally meet him, the Otrembas were highly disappointed. They were about half an hour drive from the airport by the time they received the news that his flight was delayed.
Hopeful that he would somehow be able to catch another flight, they waited at the airport for a while, but eventually returned home.
“It was so hard because you’re so looking forward to it, so that’s what you’re thinking about the whole day and then you have to restructure the whole plan,” Sara said.
Stranded at the airport in New York City for 24 hours, Heidemann tried to make the best out of it. Since Germany’s time zone is seven hours ahead from Central Standard Time, he also tried to get some sleep in so he wouldn’t be too jet lagged when he arrived. Getting comfortable on a somewhat hard row of airport seats was a challenge, but one he nevertheless endured.
Heidemann said his parents weren’t really worried about him having to wait for another flight. In some ways, it was actually like a déjà vu for them, since pretty much the same thing had happened to his brother when he traveled to the United States as an exchange student.
“My mom just told me to go find a quiet place and to try to sleep a bit,” he said.
When Heidemann first met the Otrembas at the airport in the Twin Cities, he hugged them both. Sara said she knew immediately then that it would all work out. She had also wanted to greet him with a hug, but wasn’t sure if he would be comfortable with it.
“So I’m really glad he took that initiative,” she said.
Once Heidemann arrived to the Otremba residence, it didn’t take long for the couple’s dog, Neeko, to befriend him.
“She fell in love with him right away,” Sara said.
Football practice started the day after he arrived in Pierz. One of the reasons he chose to participate in football was that he would still get to kick, he said.
Participating in school sports is a new concept for Heidemann. In Germany, any sports activities students are involved in are done outside of school at their own prerogative.
Although the football in American football is different from that of soccer, Heidemann’s kicking skills — something he has perfected since he started playing soccer at age 4 — has come in very handy. So much so that he is near breaking the school record for points in a single game, Zak said.
Heidemann said one of his goals while playing football is to break the school record. At this time, it is at 10 points. He recently scored seven points in a game.
“That would be pretty cool if my name would be on there,” he said.
Other coaches, players and announcers of different teams have also noticed and been impressed by Heidemann’s precise kicking skills, Zak said.
“He started kicking field goals in the game. Normally, in high school football no one kicks field goals because no one’s good at kicking. Even when they have a decent kicker that can kick far, it’s not accurate. But Linus can kick it far and accurate,” Zak said.
In a game a few weeks ago, Zak said, Heidemann had scored two field goals, both from 26 yards.
“That was very exciting,” Zak said.
While Zak has had a passion for football since childhood and played in high school, Sara’s love for the game didn’t really start until she started watching Heidemann play.
“I love it,” she said.
Heidemann said he is also very thankful for the friends he has made in school since he arrived. Many he came to know when he started practicing football and the other team members helped introduce him to the other students. It made him feel very welcomed. It’s the same with the teachers, he said.
The school days are different from how it is done in Germany. For one, the days are longer in the United States. In Germany, he said school ends at 1:15 p.m. Because of the early end time, the students are not served lunch at the school. However, the students are given 20-35-minute recess during the time in the school where they can go to a nearby store to purchase food and other snacks.
All of the classes are also already pre-determined for the students. Heidemann said he likes the fact that the American high school offers elective courses. It makes school more fun, he said.
Students in Germany are also required to learn different languages besides German. Heidemann started to learn how to read, write and speak English when he was in fourth grade, he said.
In 10th grade, the students have to pick a third language to learn. Heidemann said that between Latin and French, he chose French since his family vacations in France every year.
Since Heidemann arrived in Pierz, the Otremba family has brought him to experience different places in Minnesota. One weekend, the Otrembas brought Heidemann to a Vikings game — one they happened to win, which made it all the more special, Zak said.
They’ve also gone shopping in the Crossroads Center mall in St. Cloud and visited the Man vs. Beast Rodeo in Little Falls. Sara said one of the reasons she wanted him to experience the rodeo was to change his mindset that riding is only for women.
Heidemann said that in Germany there are more women than men who ride horses — English riding — and competing in dressage and show jumping. After having watched the rodeo, Heidemann said his perspective about riding changed somewhat.
“The rodeo was very cool,” he said.
The Otrembas continue to plan different excursions for Heidemann. Trips to the Mall of America, Valley Fair, the largest candy store in Minnesota and hiking on the North Shore by Duluth are on their list so far, they said.
As Thanksgiving is nearing, Heidemann said he is looking forward to celebrating the American holiday. It will be his first.
“My brother said he loved it,” he said.
Heidemann said he is hoping for Minnesota to get a lot of snow this year, since Germany usually doesn’t get snow.
“It will be a completely different winter for me, but I am excited,” he said.
Heidemann will return to Germany the end of June 2022. Although it will be a while until then, they all have thought about how difficult it will be to say goodbye. Then again, they have all the more reason to visit Germany one day, Zak and Sara said — something Heidemann welcomes.
