Little Falls Community High School announced that George Hircock was chosen as the Boy of the Month for April. He is the son of Brad and Gretchen Hircock.
Hircock’s presence on the honor roll reflects his academic achievement while in high school as does his success in a number of College in the Schools courses.
In addition to finding academic success at LFCHS, Hircock has been quite involved in co-curricular activities. Soccer and Nordic skiing have been the sports of choice for Hircock as a Flyer. The theater department has also benefited from Hircock’s involvement in the musical and the one-act play.
“It has truly been a blessing to have George Hircock in my advisory the last four years. Getting to know him has been a joy. George is an outstanding student, and he has shared his talents in many capacities in our school,” said Heidi Larsen, Hircock’s adviser. “He is kind-hearted and a good friend to everyone. I’ve enjoyed his positive attitude and sense of humor over the years. George has a bright future and will make great contributions to the world.”
Tom Stockard, high school social studies teacher, extends his congratulations to Hircock for his selection as April Boy of the Month.
“One of the key characteristics for this honor that often goes unmentioned is a person’s kindness and compassion for others. George embodies those characteristics and has a genuine sense of empathy and care for his fellow students. Furthermore, he is inquisitive, intelligent, and has a soft sense of humor that is inviting for those in his company,” Stockard said.
“When George isn’t amusing his friends and staff, he is devoting efforts to his teammates in soccer, performing on the stage in the musical, or preparing for a DECA competition. George has been a wonderful asset to his school, his teammates and his community, and will represent LFCHS well in his quest for success in college,” Stockard said.
Volunteer activities of Hircock include giving of his time to Ruby’s Pantry and Great River Arts.
In his spare time, Hircock enjoys longboarding, fishing and playing frisbee golf and soccer.
Future plans of Hircock are to attend the University of Minnesota Duluth to be a mechanical engineer.
