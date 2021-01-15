Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said balancing the two-year budget before the June 30 deadline is his number one priority for the 2021 legislative session.
Gazelka, a Republican who represents Senate District 9 — which includes all of Morrison County except Lakin and Morrill townships — said the state is currently looking at a projected $1.3 billion deficit for the 2021-22 fiscal year. He has promised to not raise taxes as state lawmakers look to balance the budget, and added there is precedence that proves it can be done.
“We had proposed last April that each state agency except for the VA would have a slight reduction in its budget for next year,” Gazelka said. “That never happened. We are looking at each agency going down by about 5%. That’s part of how we get there. In 2011, the budget was $5 billion short and each agency found 5% they could cut.”
The state Legislature reconvened for what is sure to be a year unlike any other on Jan. 4. As COVID-19 continues to limit what lawmakers can do in person, Gazelka said it is imperative that they can come together to negotiate the pressing issues facing the state.
Not the least of which is the aforementioned budget. If a budget is not approved by June 30, the state government would shut down July 1. Gazelka is hopeful legislators will be able to get more done face-to-face as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
“We need to try to get the Senate back in person as soon as we can,” he said. “A number of people would like to do that now, but there are still many who are concerned about the virus. It’s a very serious virus, but as we get these vaccines out, that could make a difference. As we really get into it, being able to meet in person to negotiate is critical.”
Another major task ahead of this year’s Legislature is the matter of redistricting. After each census, the legislative map for the state is re-drawn to better represent the shifts in population. Gazelka said it has been 30 years since Minnesota has been able to approve a new map without having to involve the courts. He hopes 2021 is the year that trend will be broken.
To do so, however, it will take cooperation between the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, he said, as well as approval from Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.
Gazelka said he has already discussed with Walz his desire to settle the redistricting issue without it having to be decided by the courts.
“We will develop a map in the Senate that Republicans will like,” Gazelka said. “It will be fair, but the Democrats won’t like it. The Democrats in the House will do the same. If we can come up with a map that has the potential to pass, both sides won’t like it but we’ll both be able to say we can live with it. It’s going to require cooperation.”
Other issues he said would be a priority are getting vaccines out, in part so that the governor’s emergency powers can come to an end. It’s a move he said would benefit Minnesotans in that it would allow the entire state government to work together. Gazelka also said he would like to work on election reform this spring, with ideas such as photo ID among those he’d like to discuss.
A cloud looming over the beginning of the session is an FBI warning to law enforcement this week that groups are calling for the “storming” of all 50 state capitols ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.
“The FBI warning targeted two states in particular, Minnesota and Michigan,” Gov. Walz said in a statement Wednesday. “The only publicly stated targets at this time are the State Capitol and the governor’s residence but […] our police here are well equipped and ready.”
The warnings come after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as a joint session of Congress was attempting to certify votes for Biden. The violent breach of the Capitol resulted in six deaths — including of an officer from the Capitol Police — and widespread vandalism.
Gazelka said situations such as what unfolded in Washington, D.C., were “unacceptable.”
“I condemn all acts of violence and destruction of property, including what we saw in Washington as well as what happened this summer in Minneapolis, Seattle, Atlanta, Portland and places like that,” Gazelka said. “We should all together condemn violence regardless of which side it’s coming from. The destruction to our Capitol is unacceptable, just like it’s unacceptable when we have people tearing down statues like we had at the State Capitol in St. Paul.”
Despite the political divide, Gazelka is hopeful Minnesotans will be able to work together to get the necessary work done.
“We need to figure out how to work together, despite our differences,” he said. “I believe in Minnesota we have the ability to do that. What makes me hopeful is, even though we have all of this turmoil, we are still going to have a peaceful transfer of power. That’s an incredible gift.”
Several attempts to contact Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, went unanswered.
