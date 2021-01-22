Franklin George Shingobe, 50, Garrison, was sentenced to five years of probation in Morrison County District Court on Jan. 13, for a felony conviction of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor DWI - operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or higher within two hours.
The sentence stems from an incident which occurred on Nov. 4, 2018.
At about 9 a.m. Nov. 4, 2018, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a one-vehicle accident on 370th Avenue, one mile south of Hillman in Leigh Township.
According to a report in the Morrison County Record, Shingobe was traveling south on 370th Avenue when he went off the road, struck a culvert and rolled his vehicle before it came to a stop on its side.
Single misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor charges associated with the incident were dropped as part of the plea agreement. Shingobe was given credit for 402 days of time served in local confinement.
