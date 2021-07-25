Gaming pony makes comeback after dog attack

After unleashed dogs attacked the Mielke family’s horses while they were trail riding in the Little Missouri State Park in Killdeer, N.D. in August 2020, no one really knew what the future held for Poppy. Because of the injuries she received, it was uncertain if she would ever walk again, let alone be ridden.
“One of the ligaments in her legs tore completely,” said Amber Mielke of Sobieski.
However, against all odds, Poppy recovered and is now back in the gaming arena with her rider, Whyatt Mielke, 8. They’ll be competing at the Morrison County Fair in Little Falls, Thursday, July 29 to Saturday, July 31.
Whyatt said he can tell that Poppy is just as happy to be back in the arena as he is.
“She’s happy. She likes running. I can tell because she is ready to go, go, go,” he said.
Some of the events Whyatt plans to compete in include barrel racing, pole weaving, speed dash and more. Of the different events, speed dash is probably their favorite, Whyatt said, as they can really pick up speed. They trust each other fully.
The journey to recovery has been long. Looking back, it was scary not knowing whether Poppy would be OK or not, Whyatt said.
Looking back at the day of the accident, Amber said they were lucky in the sense of it happening on flatter terrain and on a trail that was accessible by ATVs.
Because Poppy, a Shetland pony, is as small as she is, the emergency veterinarian who was called was able to subdue her enough for her to be loaded onto the back of the ATV.
Normally, if a large horse is injured to the point he or she is unable to walk on its own and the terrain makes it impossible to get a trailer to the horse, the option given is to shoot the horse and leave it behind right where it is at, Amber said.
After Poppy was transported back to the campsite, the Mielkes loaded her onto their trailer. Since their trailer doesn’t have individual stalls, Amber said they created one for Poppy with hay bales that she could lay in for the nine-hour drive back to Minnesota.
The following day, they brought Poppy to the veterinary clinic in Anoka where her leg was placed in a cast. Amber said that while some people may opt for euthanizing their horse as there is no guarantee the animal will recover with those types of injuries and the veterinary care involved is often very expensive, they chose to give Poppy a chance.
It also wasn’t the first time the Mielkes had given their animals a fighting chance. At one time, Amber’s horse, Tuff, tore his tendon and as in Poppy’s case, the Mielkes were told their horse would likely never recover well enough to be able to compete again.
“Now they are both back to gaming, so that is pretty cool,” Amber said.
After Poppy’s leg was placed in a cast, the Mielkes brought her back home where she was on stall rest for a long time.
“The first couple of days she was in so much pain that she tried to bite the kids and stuff, so they were kind of scared of giving her apples. She also didn’t like being led or if they tried putting her in the pen. She was just hurting,” Amber said.
Despite being uncertain about Poppy’s behavior, Whyatt visited her quite often, petted her and spoke to her. He simply wasn’t willing to give up on his friend, even when she behaved less than kosher.
As her healing progressed, the Mielkes started leading Poppy around outside for a few minutes at a time. Eventually, she graduated to being exercised in the round pen where the children walked her in circles for 10 to 15 minutes each day to help her develop muscle. After a few months of consistent physical therapy, the veterinarian cleared Poppy to compete again. She looked that good, Amber said.
At first, Whyatt said, he was nervous about how Poppy’s leg would handle the extra weight of a rider as well as the added pressure that comes with competing. However, Poppy was all game.
Their first show was May. 22. They also switched her bit to a hackamore, which Poppy seems to enjoy more.
“It’s just crazy how fast she still runs. I thought for sure that she would be gimping a little shower, but it didn’t seem like it, if anything, she’s faster now that we switched the bit,” Amber said.
The Mielkes have had Poppy for about eight years. While she was broke to ride, Poppy wasn’t always as hot in her temperament when gaming as she is now.
“We used to take her on trail rides and stuff like that. Whyatt was riding all by himself when he was three and gradually started trotting and loping,” Amber said.
It was also about then both Poppy and Whyatt discovered their passion for speed.
“The faster, the better,” Whyatt said.
As soon as Whyatt has mounted Poppy to train or compete, she usually rears out of excitement and is ready to go. While some would get scared when their pony reared, it doesn’t bother Whyatt one bit. He is used to it and knows how to stay on.
When Whyatt isn’t riding Poppy, he is usually training another pony. While he train some ponies to sell and others for other people, he was thrilled to be able to buy a gokart last summer with the money he earned. He also enjoys playing baseball for Sobieski.
Whyatt plans to continue riding Poppy for another season. By then, he will likely be too tall for her. However, his younger sister, Adalynn, will likely take over riding her. However, she better hold on, he said.
