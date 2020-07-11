Joshua Brian Gage, 21, Little Falls, was given a stay of adjudication for a felony fifth degree drug possession charge in Morrison County District Court.
He was convicted of a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.
The charge stemmed from an April 17, 2019 incident, when an officer with the Pierz Police Department responded to an incident at a gas station in town.
An individual said Gage had punched him twice in the face for not paying for marijuana the individual purchased previously.
The individual had a large bruise and blood on his face.
The officer stopped a vehicle driving on Highway 27 that Gage was a passenger in and arrested Gage for the assault. While arresting Gage, a vape pipe containing marijuana oil fell out of Gage’s pants leg.
He was taken to the Morrison County Jail, and said he had a second container of marijuana oil.
Gage did not confirm he punched the individual, but said he had confronted him because he owed him $300.
Surveillance footage from the store showed Gage punching the victim several times in the head.
Gage was sentenced to five years of supervised probation, 21 days in jail and fine $50.
For the misdemeanor, Gage was sentenced to one year of supervised probation, 90 days in local confinement with a stay for 69 days and fined $300.
He was credited for three days served in local confinement.
