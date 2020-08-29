Matthew Thomas Gage, 43, Isanti was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony for fleeing a police officer and felony counterfeiting of currency.
The charges stem from an Aug. 18 incident, when a Little Falls business reported a man attempting to purchase something with a counterfeit $100 bill.
When officers arrived, they reported the suspect vehicle leaving the parking lot and attempted to pull it over, however the driver allegedly went several blocks before stopping.
The officer identified the driver as Gage and arrested him. Gage allegedly admitted to possessing and attempting to use counterfeit bills which he received earlier that day.
Gage has a history of felony convictions, enhancing the current offense to a felony.
If convicted, Gage could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
