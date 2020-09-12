Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, 32, Little Falls was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony for fifth degree controlled substance possession.
The charge stems from a July 17 incident, when an officer stopped a vehicle for making an illegal U-turn and identified the driver as Gaffke.
The officer allegedly observed drug paraphernalia while speaking with Gaffke and then searched the vehicle.
In the search, the officer allegedly found additional paraphernalia and a substance that field-tested positive as .89 grams of methamphetamine.
If convicted, Gaffke could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
