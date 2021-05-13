Little Falls Community High School announced that Gabe Hirsch has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for May. He is the son of Tim and Missy Hirsch.
In addition to being on the Honor Roll during his years at LFCHS, Gabe has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities. A forward on the Flyers hockey team and a catcher on the baseball team, Gabe prides himself on working hard and leading by example. Gabe was chosen as Athlete of the Month during his junior year for his fine play in hockey. DECA has been another activity of choice for Hirsch.
“When Gabe enters my classroom, I can expect a student who will bring energy and engagement. I have had the privilege to coach, teach, advise and even work with Gabe all going back to his elementary days,” said Mike Kaluza, high school business teacher. “His outlook on life, school and athletics is infectious to those around him. I look forward to Gabe continuing his education and bringing his unique personality to the classroom as a future educator.”
“Gabe Hirsch is a mentor. Whether it is in a classroom setting, on a team or at home in distance learning, Gabe is always mentoring others. He is always around people who are winners because he helped create the type of environment that produces winners,” said Jeff Massmann, LFCHS physical education teacher.
“Gabe has a sense of humor and a true love for life. He is the type of person who makes an acquaintance feel like a friend, and for that reason, he makes our school the best place to learn,” Massmann said.
Hirsch’s volunteer activities include giving of his time at youth hockey camps, helping to set up the school store and participating in the Adopt-a-Highway cleanup program.
In his spare time, Hirsch enjoys fishing, hanging out with friends and family, being outside and watching “The Office” and “Friends.”
Future plans for Hirsch are to pursue a degree in physical education at a four-year university.
