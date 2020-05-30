‘Fun with Mr. Otte,’ a fun, educational way to interact with Pioneer Elementary students

When distance learning began March 31, Principal Tom Otte at Pioneer Elementary School in Pierz decided to interact with the students by posting a variety of videos on the school’s website. “Fun with Mr. Otte,” he called it.
As a longstanding science teacher, Otte said it was a fun and educational way to connect with the students and to let them know that he, the teachers and the other staff were thinking of them.
The first day of distance learning was kicked off with a video of Otte and the staff reciting the Pledge of Allegiance first thing in the morning. It’s a common practice at the school, he said.
Later that day, he posted another video where he spoke about the American flag and encouraged students to learn more about its history, including the reason behind the 13 stripes.
The videos allowed the students to see him in a different light other than just being the principal. It also gave them the opportunity to learn a few things about him as well as some of the things he enjoyed doing as a child.
One of the videos showed Otte sliding down the stairs. It wasn’t unusual for him to pick up some speed sliding down the wooden stairs at his grandparents Jim and Clara Kenna’s old farmhouse in Padua. He has many precious memories from life on the farm.
Otte often joined his grandfather when he was doing chores, sat on a hay bale in the barn and watched his grandpa milk the cows. Other times, he’d feed the calves and complete other chores.
“Sometimes he’d give us a ride on the hay rack behind the tractor and when he turned around the grove, we’d grab the branches of the trees, jump off the hay rack and swing back and forth in the tree branches,” he said.
While Otte filmed himself many times for the Fun with Mr. Otte videos, sometimes his daughter, Kenna, who is an eighth grade student at Pierz Healy High School, filmed him. It’s not always easy to be a principal’s daughter.
“I manage to embarrass her every step of the way and sometimes I do that on purpose,” he said.
When Otte posted the video of him sliding down the stairs, several parents emailed him photos and videos of their children sliding down stairs. Some even used sleeping bags, laundry baskets, plastic storage bins and more.
Every fall, Otte hosts a deer hunting contest where the participating students’ names are put in a hat and he draws a winner, who can bring the antlers of the deer they harvested to the school. Otte pays for a free mount.
To give the students something to do, he held a turkey hunting contest during the distance learning period. Otte said second grade student Ty Smude won the contest.
Otto said it doesn’t bother him to act silly in some of the videos. Instead, when he films the random videos, he keeps the purpose of the video in mind and focuses on who his target group is — children in ages ranging from 4 to 11.
He also believes that interacting with the students is important for their emotional and social well-being, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said.
