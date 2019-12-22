Fun time for students and heroes at ninth annual ‘Shop with a Hero’

Going Christmas shopping at Walmart in Little Falls with students from schools in Morrison County is a fun break in the everyday hustle of law enforcement duties, firefighting and responding to emergency medical situations. Pictured at the ninth annual “Shop with a Hero” event in Little Falls, Tuesday, are front row: Santa Claus (Anthony Schmidtbauer, Walmart), left, and Amanda Dawson, Walmart. Second row (from left): Sergeant John Ruby, Little Falls Police Department (LFPD); Sergeant Craig Seelen, LFPD; Deputy Trevor Killeaney, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO); Sergeant investigator Jeremy Luberts, MCSO; Motley Police Chief Jason Borash; Victoria MacKissock, emergency management and communications supervisor at MCSO; Pierz Police chief Eric Hanneken; Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers; Bryan Flahave, Little Falls Fire Department (LFFD); and Joe Wiezcek, LFFD. Back row: Pierz Police Officer Calvin Tschida; Officer Josh Andrea, LFPD; Chief Deputy Jason Worlie, MCSO; Sheriff Shawn Larsen; Randy Kalis, Camp Ripley Fire and Emergency Services; Sam Crowder, LFFD; Captain Duane Doble, LFFD; Tom McGinnis, Camp Ripley Fire and Emergency Services; Lieutenant Scott MacKissock, MCSO; Assistant Chief Tim Tabatt, LFFD; Brett Clark, Camp Ripley Fire and Emergency Services; Keith Schumann, LFFD; and Craig Cordie, Camp Ripley Fire and Emergency Services. Not pictured: School resource officer Kenny Coppes, LFPD.
Lieutenant Scott MacKissock with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, left, and Hunter Volk, and this Royalton Middle School student, had fun tracking down gifts for Volk’s mom, dad, sister and brothers.
Christmas. A special time of the year filled with decorations, gifts under the tree, a good meal and family gatherings. But for some in the community, celebrating Christmas isn’t always a given.
“Many can be in a situation where they just can’t afford it. They may have lost a job, are between jobs, a significant other may have died and they just don’t have the money,” said Amanda Dawson, front end business coach at Walmart in Little Falls.
However, in an effort to spread some holiday cheer, a number of students from public schools in Morrison County are selected every year to participate in the “Shop with a Hero” event.
Each student is given a $100 Walmart gift card and has the opportunity to go gift shopping with a hero serving in law enforcement, on a fire department or in the emergency medical services field.
The majority of students shop for their family members, friends and others. If there is any money left when they are done, they may buy something small for themselves, said Anita Larsen, school social worker at Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls and Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall.
“It is an opportunity for them to help the family, think about others and many of them came with a list, so they have some thought to who they wanted to buy for,” she said. “It’s also an opportunity for them to socialize with a hero.”
While shopping with a hero, the students often learn about the hero’s job. The hero also asks the student questions and talks to the student about making good choices and being responsible. It’s a positive interaction, Larsen said.
The “Shop with a Hero” event is funded by the Walmart Foundation ($2,500 grant) and Bernick’s Pepsi ($1,500). This year, Hanneken Insurance in Little Falls donated several gift cards, which allowed even more students to shop.
In addition, the students receive a photo with Santa, a photo with their hero, a personalized ornament and more. They had the opportunity to sign greeting cards, as well, that were later given to those serving in the Armed Forces, Dawson said.
Sometimes students purchase what many may take for granted, often referred to as the essential five — a winter coat, winter boots, gloves or mittens, snow pants and a hat.
“What I think most don’t realize is that if students don’t have that, they are not allowed to go outside and play. Even though we live in the state of Minnesota where it is cold out, kids need that outdoor activity to release some of that energy that they have and it’s hard if you’re the only one that doesn’t have the right clothing to be able to go out,” Dawson said.
One way the community can support the students in Morrison County is by purchasing “essential give” items and dropping them off at the service desk at Walmart in Little Falls. Dawson said she then coordinates with Larsen to get the items to the community schools to help those in need.
This year, 30 students were able to go shopping with a hero. Hunter Volk, a sixth grade student at Royalton Middle School, had a fun time with Lieutenant Scott MacKissock with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to find gifts for his mom, dad, sister and brothers. But what he’s getting them remains a secret until Christmas.
