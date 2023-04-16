    When Bernice Dumont-Brodeur of Ft. Ripley was a young child, she recalls her grandfather, Willard Brodeur, gifting her family a Crokinole board game.

    “I have been playing Crokinole since I was 3 years old,” she said.

Ft. Ripley woman uses woodworking skills to promote childhood board game

Woodworker Bernice Dumont-Brodeur sold several of her handcrafted Crokinole board games at the Spring Craft and Vendor Fair at CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, March 30.
The Crokinole game has been played across the world, but especially in Canada, for nearly 150 years. It’s a fun game that requires precision, patience and skill.

