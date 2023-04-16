Ft. Ripley woman uses woodworking skills to promote childhood board game

When Bernice Dumont-Brodeur of Ft. Ripley was a young child, she recalls her grandfather, Willard Brodeur, gifting her family a Crokinole board game.
“I have been playing Crokinole since I was 3 years old,” she said.
Looking back, Brodeur said she really worked hard to beat her brothers and sisters in the game. Some days were better than others, she said.
“We didn’t have the internet back then, so we played a lot of Crokinole, cards and other board games. What I find interesting now is up here in rural Minnesota, a lot of people play board games,” she said.
The first known Crokinole board was created by Eckhardt Wettlaufer of Perth County in southwestern Ontario, Canada, in 1875. It was a gift to his 5-year-old son, Adam, Brodeur said.
Today, the game is extremely popular in Canada, so much so, it has become a national tournament. Each year, a World Crokinole Championship is held, as well, Brodeur said.
The Crokinole game their grandfather gifted them has stayed in the family for nearly 70 years. Wherever the family moved, the game came along, Brodeur said.
A few years ago, Brodeur started thinking about the old Crokinole board game her grandfather had made and asked her brother, Mike Brodeur of Brainerd, who of the siblings had it. He did, she said, but the board was broken. She volunteered to fix it.
“I brought it home, fixed it, refurbished it, took measurements, patterns, made a couple of jogs to make the lines and so on,” she said.
Little did she know at the time that it was the beginning of a hobby that would keep her busy and entertained during the cold winter months in Minnesota.
After the original Brodeur Crokinole board had been refurbished, Brodeur said she started making new boards to promote Crokinole in the area. Semi-retired, it also gave her something to do during the winter months. Normally, she golfs during spring, summer and fall, she said.
Brodeur said she had no prior experience with woodworking before she started making the Crokinole boards. It’s something she taught herself with the help of watching YouTube videos and researching.
There is a lot of work that goes into each board. The winter of 2021, she made eight boards, which all sold very quickly. Back then, she also made the boards one at a time, which resulted in it taking her a longer time to complete.
Last year, Brodeur created 16 boards, which she has nearly sold out. Rather than creating each board individually, she created the pieces for the different boards at the same time. It saved her a lot of time in setting up.
While it has certainly been a learning opportunity, Brodeur said she is very much of a perfectionist when it comes to the boards she sells. They just have to be perfect. If they’re not, well, they are given away to family members, she said.
The colors of the boards vary as it comes down to personal preference. While some customers opt to buy one that has already been made, Brodeur said many customers also choose to custom order a board where they choose their own colors.
Since Brodeur started promoting Crokinole, she has sold many boards in Minnesota. She’s also received orders from other states, such as Colorado.
The children in her neighborhood have also developed a love for the game. It isn’t unusual for several to knock on her door just to come play the game she has set up in her home.
The game of Crokinole is played by two or four people. Each player has a number of shooting discs — 12 if two people are playing and six when there are four players. Brodeur said the object of the game is to get the highest score by flicking each shooting disc from the shooting (outer) line to the inner portion of the board.
The area closest to the outside is worth five points, the next, 10 points, and the following, 15 points, with the small hole in the center being worth 20 points. At the same time, each player will also try to make it difficult for other players to score. For a point to count, the player’s disc also has to hit the disc of another player first. Brodeur said she includes instructions on how to play the game with each Crokinole game.
For more information or to order a Crokinole board game, call (651) 245-7432 or email berniebishop@me.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.