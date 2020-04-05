Ft. Ripley woman turns passion for sewing into making masks for health care workers

Char Welle of Ft. Ripley has been sewing for decades. Mostly she is known for making quilts of all sizes and patterns. But lately, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, she and her friends, Sharon Moran and Yvonne Kalahar, have been sewing masks for health care workers in Morrison County. There is a need for them as many facilities don’t have enough protective gear on hand.
Welle said she started sewing the masks after her daughter, Kristine Hoheisel, who works as the senior resources director at Horizon Health, asked her to make them.
“In health care, it is just a scary time for all of us because we are going in and out of our homes and where we work with seniors. We are trying to minimize the risk that our seniors are facing and that we are not possibly bringing anything back and forth,” Hoheisel said. “I can’t even begin to say how happy the staff is to have the masks. That extra layer helps to make sure they are not bringing it in or spreading it. It is huge and they are so appreciative.”
Hoheisel said wearing the masks allows workers to breathe more freely and to let anything out.
“It’s better than not having anything at all and that is where we would be if we didn’t have them. We have some protective gear on hand, but we are really saving that in case something happens because there really aren’t a lot that’s going to last very long,” she said.
As Horizon Health have several facilities, the goal is for Welle and her friends to make 500 masks. So far, they have made about 175. Word about the sewing trio has spread and as a result, Hoheisel has been contacted by several other health care facilities that are also in need of masks.
“I know there is an assisted living in St. Cloud that is looking for a couple of hundred masks. There are so many people in need that I have just been taking down people’s names and numbers,” she said.
Hoheisel said once Horizon Health has reached its goal of number of masks, she will begin making her way down the list to help others get theirs.
Making masks is a new art for Welle as she had never made them before. She follows the specific guidelines the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has set how a mask should be sewn.
Welle said that besides the 100% cotton layer, she is also adding a layer of flannel on the inside to make it more comfortable for health care workers to wear. It isn’t unusual for workers to wear the mask for hours at an end that can result in their skin getting rubbed.
“This should be a lot softer for them. It won’t be like the real thing, but at least it is something,” she said.
While it’s isn’t very difficult to make the masks, other than perhaps turning them, it is time-consuming, Welle said. From the beginning to finish, it takes about 20 minutes or more per mask. Her husband, Duane, helps her to turn it and also cuts the elastic, she said.
Welle uses fabric she has collected over the years and is happy to see it come to good use. She anticipates it is the same for a lot of other sewers who have turned their skills into making masks for health care workers. Those who don’t have any on hand can still order fabric online, but have to wait for it to arrive.
“One girl ordered hers and it takes two weeks to get it. We really don’t have two weeks. They (health care workers) need them (masks) now,” Welle said.
When she makes the masks, Welle alternates the fabric motives to give the health care workers a little bit of variety. Some motives are geared toward younger or male health care workers, she said.
Although knowing there is a shortage of protective gear for health care workers doesn’t make her feel good, Welle said it feels good to be able to do something for those in the health care profession.
The biggest problem Welle is beginning to run into at this time is the lack of available elastic for the masks. She has given some of hers to the others to keep the masks going, she said.
Those who want to donate elastic that is 0.25-inch or less in width may contact Hoheisel by calling (320) 468-6451, option 8, or emailing her at khoheisel@horizonhealthservices.com to arrange for the elastic to be dropped off or picked up.
Elastic can also be mailed to Horizon Health, Attn: Kristine Hoheisel, PO Box 220, Pierz, MN 56364.
As both Welle and Duane stay mostly at their home and rarely go anywhere, Welle said she is glad both she and her husband have hobbies. She can only imagine how stir-crazy people who don’t have any must be, just staying at home, she said.
While she mostly sews and reads, Duane likes to work on tractors he restores, she said.
Having her mom safe at home also brings peace to Hoheisel as Welle is at a greater risk after going through chemotherapy for breast cancer in 2017.
While life may not be so much different for the Welles, what hits the hardest at this time is the fact that they cannot socialize. Whenever Hoheisel picks up the masks, she remains outside the home.
“That’s the hardest part. It’s never been like that before where she hasn’t come into the house,” Welle said.
Other activities Welle participated in that have either changed or been put on hold are her involvement in different clubs and her church. She knows they are not alone as the COVID-19 outbreak has affected everyone.
“This will change the world again. 9/11 changed the world. This will change the world, too,” she said.
