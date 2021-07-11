Frustration leads to clever rock picking invention

One thing just about any farmer can relate to is the frustration of picking rock, especially with equipment that is supposed to make it easier, but doesn’t necessarily do so. That is something Ted Kasper of Hillman knows all too well.
Many years ago, he purchased a skeleton bucket. However, at a straight width of six feet, it made it difficult to pick up specific rocks. In addition, rocks often became stuck, which made it near impossible to sift the dirt through.
“They just stick in there. It is unbelievable. It’s very frustrating,” he said.
Kasper said that back when he was using a skeleton basket, he’d get so frustrated that he’d park a skidloader in the field, pitch the rocks into the bucket and then move the skid loader another 20 feet. While it was extremely
Angled tines on the Kasper Rock Master prevents rocks from getting stuck between them, which allows the dirt to sift through easily. Pictured …
monotonous, it was faster than trying to do it with the skeleton bucket, he said.
As the soil where Kasper lives is quite rocky, he said eventually got tired of the endless rock picking. He figured there had to be an easier and more convenient way to pick up the rocks. As a result, he engineered a rock picker with angled tines which prevents rocks from getting stuck between them.
Constructed of quality steel and durable welds, the rock picker can easily be attached to a skid loader and allows the operator to see what he or she is digging out and picking up, Kasper said.
The first rock picker he engineered was built about 15 years ago. At the time, he had no intention of building more and selling them as it was something he just used on his own farm.
“Then what happened was, the neighbors saw me picking rocks and they said, ‘Teddy, you have to build these for people. They don’t want to buy a new rock bucket, but they need to have it because it’s so much faster.’ One guy figured he’s almost six times faster than if he was to pick rocks in a normal skeleton bucket, because you can see, skim off that rock and shake it, if you shake it at all. If there’s any dirt in there, you shake it once, the dirt is gone and you can just keep going,” Kasper said.
Removing rocks from the rock picking bucket has never been easier than with the Kasper Rock Master because of its design, said inventor Ted Kasper.
After showing it to his friends, neighbors and others, several ordered the device. During his first year of selling them, he built and sold 30. As the orders grew, he realized he better protect his invention so others couldn’t steal his design. He contacted a patent attorney he knew about two and half years ago and presented his design.
“He’s a really sharp guy, very smart. I showed him some pictures and he totally understood how it works and why it works. He took it and ran with it,” he said.
The Kasper Rock Master fits in a standard pickup bed, which makes it easy to transport. In addition, it has an extended back plate for backfilling holes.
Some specifications for the Kasper Rock Master include 20 1-inch square tines, 2 1/2-inch spacing between the tines, which holds a volume of 0.9 cubic yards, has a powder-coat painted finish and fits all standard skid loaders, Kasper said.
The design is 22 inches high, has a width of 48 inches and is 48 inches deep.
Looking back, Kasper said he is happy he invented the rock separator. Having farmed all of his life, it has certainly made picking rocks a whole lot easier as well as more enjoyable.
Before he started picking rocks with machinery, it was all done by hand. It is something he and his siblings did growing up on their parents’ Leonard and Eleanor Kasper’s small dairy farm in Pierz. He is the youngest of 16 kids.
“We did a lot of manual labor, but it was a good life,” he said.
Getting the patent has been a long process. It wasn’t until April of this year he received it, he said.
While Kasper has worked outside of farming for most of his life, farming has always been a part of it. Farming is simply in his blood, a passion that came from growing up on the farm. At this time, he crop farms about 90 acres of corn and soybeans.
Besides calling Kasper at (320) 630-2712, the Kasper Rock Master is sold at a number of distributors in Minnesota, including Gotvald Implement in Hillman, Dale’s Repair in Pierz, Sunrise Ag in Lastrup, Gilman Creamery in Gilman, Modern Farm Equipment in Pierz and Sauk Centre and at Farm Rite in St. Cloud.
For more information, visit www.kasperrockmaster.com.
