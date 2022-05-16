From warzone to Little Falls to raise awareness about immigrants

Visitors to the Immigrants, Refugees and Asylum Seekers, held at the First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, May 1, had the opportunity to learn more about different immigration statuses, statistics of refugees and the personal story of Ayan Omar, equity director and a former educator with the St. Cloud School District.
One question speaker Samantha Grimesley, volunteer with Arrive Ministries, encouraged people to think about was, “Why in the world were we all born where we were born?”
Grimesley suggested that, “It has to mean that those who have privilege can’t live indifferently, but are meant to live differently, so that others can simply live,” that those who have been given much; much will be required.
“It has to mean that we are living meaningful lives only when we are helping others live meaningful lives. Those seeking a meaningful life, no matter where they have to go, are seeking exactly what we are. They aren’t animals or criminals. They are like us,” Grimesley said.
Karin Blythe, senior director of refugee resettlement and immigration services with the Lutheran Social Services, spoke about the legal parameters of immigration, the legal context that people find themselves in and the global context of why refugee communities or refugee situations occur in the world.
Blythe said that, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), at the end of 2020 it was estimated that 82.4 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced. Some of the reasons people were displaced included civil war because of religious or ethnic conflicts, war between countries, natural disasters and more.
“Displacement is really this overall indicator that someone cannot live safely somewhere in their home,” she said.
Blythe said refugees and asylees are people who have been forced to flee their country because of persecution, war or violence.
“A refugee or asylee has a well-founded fear of persecution for reasons of race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group,” she said.
Blythe said that sometimes that means the people are displaced in their own country, which is often seen in the beginning of a conflict or natural disaster. Sometimes, the living situation becomes so dangerous that people then begin to leave their country’s borders to seek support outside of their country, she said.
“Right now we are looking at globally, a situation unlike any other in human history, the amount of people displaced and unable to live in their homes, is greater than it has ever been,” Blythe said.
Blythe said that most refugees and asylees want to return home, but can’t because of the danger. Sometimes their home or village has been completely destroyed, too, or is occupied by military forces.
“The other thing you’ll see is that people are leaving by land, they’re leaving by water, they’re leaving by any means possible, which is another indicator that it is not an at-will kind of situation. This is truly, as much as you can imagine, forced to flee, in that what is behind you is appearing to you as immediate death and so you take any route you can to escape,” Blythe said.
Refugee camps are commonly comprised of military-style tents, where refugees live with other families. Sometimes the heat is unbearable in the summer time, and freezing cold in the winter with little to nothing keeping them warm. Blythe said the average time a refugee spends in a refugee camp is 17 years.
Blythe said that according to UNHCR, refugee resettlement is reserved only for “refugees.” Then, of the refugee community, only one-third of 1% will actually be able to complete the process and resettle to a new home country, she said.
In recent years, the number of countries providing resettlement has increased significantly, from 14 resettlement countries in 2005 to 37 resettlement countries. Some of those countries include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, the United States and more.
Blythe said that over the past 15 years, Minnesota has welcomed nearly 40,000 refugees through the resettlement program, which makes Minnesota fifth among U.S. states. With strong and resilient communities for former refugees, Minnesota has also received several secondary arrivals, she said.
Blythe said that refugees are processed by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) outside of the U.S. Asylees, before they are allowed into the country. Asylees, on the other hand, are processed in the United States, for instance when they have asked for asylum at the U.S. border. If the asylee is granted asylum, he or she may apply for lawful permanent residency (green card) after one year and later, if desired, apply for citizenship through the naturalization process five years after the lawful permanent resident card was issued.
Besides showing proof of eligibility to apply for citizenship, the process also includes showing that he or she is law abiding, a person of good, moral character and can pass a civics test and an English test, to ensure he or she can read and speak English, Blythe said.
While asylees are placed in detention centers and have to wait until USCIS authorizes them to work in the United States, Blythe said that refugees who come to the U.S., are usually authorized on arrival.
Blythe said that during the time asylees wait to be granted a work authorization card, they often depend on charitable organizations to survive. Their status may also make them eligible to receive some cash, food and medical assistance until they are eligible to work.
Omar spoke about her experience of coming to the United States from Somalia as a refugee in 1993. A young child at the time, her family of 11 first lived in a refugee camp for about three years in Kenya, Africa, before they came to the United States. They later had three more children, who were born in the U.S.
The family settled in Atlanta, Georgia, where Omar was enrolled in kindergarten. Looking back, Omar said the biggest challenge for her when she came to the United States was that she didn’t know the language. She also didn’t know anything about American history or the government system.
Omar credits the English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher she said. She discovered Omar’s passion for books and allowed her to bury her head in them.
“Instead of teaching me, she often created a nice, little, comfortable corner, back when we had those audio tapes with those big, old headphones. She created a corner for me where I just read and I fell in love with literature,” Omar said.
It also led Omar to want to become a teacher. Essentially, it was her high school business teacher, who had attended the St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, that led her to apply. She also knew that St. Cloud State University had one of the best education programs in the nation, she said.
Reminiscing, Omar said she had no intention of staying in Minnesota after she graduated from college, but her plans changed after she met her husband. With two children, Omar said she is not moving elsewhere. While many memories have been made, Omar still recalls what a transition it was for her family to adjust at first.
“My father, who speaks seven languages, was well established. My mother had a very luxurious life, lived in a beautiful home, had cooks, maids and drivers back in Somalia. But the unfortunate circumstances of the war stripped all of that away from them within a day,” Omar said.
Some people have the opportunity to grab important documents, such as passports, traveling money, identification papers and more. Omar’s family didn’t have that opportunity, which made it more difficult to weave through the process as they had to prove they were who they said they were.
“We had to leave in the middle of the night with the shirts on our backs. I was maybe two or three and I had no idea what was going on,” she said.
Although Omar was too young to really remember much herself, she has heard the stories of her parents and feels like she has lived it herself. When the family came to the United States, her father discovered that the law degree he had from Italy wouldn’t transfer.
Accepting the welfare check was also extremely difficult for her father. Having worked all of his life, he was embarrassed by it and didn’t want his friends to know, she said. At first, Omar said her mother went along with it, but eventually it created friction between them.
“It created a conflict between my parents, along with the trauma of fleeing and just surviving and then that layered with the years of living in refugee camp,” Omar said.
Omar said her parents often argued about how to utilize the welfare checks. She recalls the story about her mother telling her father, “This is how America invests in the children. It’s not about you. It’s about the children and making sure that they have their needs met, so they can grow up and give back to the society in which they will be part of one day.” It changed her father’s mind about the welfare checks.
Eventually, Omar’s parents divorced. The conflict and the trauma was too much to bear, she said.
Thriving in school, Omar said she focused on learning.
“My father emphasized on three things. He would say, ‘Faith, family and education. Take care of these three things and you should be just fine, you should be just as good as the next American that lives next to us,’” Omar said.
Having met several refugees over the years, Grimesley said, has impacted her greatly. So much so, she felt called to visit war torn areas in Iraq. Yet, it was in the midst of the rubble and destruction, that she learned the true meaning of hospitality.
She recalls one family she was with who had gone through their 74th genocide. With only one chicken left to butcher and eat, the family insisted that she stay and eat with them.
The realization of years many refugees spend in refugee camps hit home, too, she said. She recalls meeting one refugee who had lived in a refugee camp for 22 years. She had been born in the camp and had not known anything else.
During the event, several visitors inquired whether there are plans to house refugees in Little Falls. They were informed by the speakers that there are currently no plans to do so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.