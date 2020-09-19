From depression to joy through weight loss

Since last year, Marlea Eggerth, 45, of Little Falls has lost more than 140 pounds. It has been a journey filled with tears, joy and a determination that could move mountains. She’s the happiest she has been in many years, she said.
“Once I started realizing I really wanted to do lose this weight, I tried to find the positive in things and it is hard to do when you are depressed,” she said.
At her heaviest, Eggerth weighed 316 pounds. Today, she weighs 170 pounds. Looking back, she cannot pinpoint exactly what caused her to gain weight. It was rather a combination of things that eventually spiraled out of control; a vicious cycle.
“I have been overweight pretty much my entire life, but it severely became a problem about six years ago,” she said.
A mother of three sons, Eggerth opted to stay home to care for them when they were younger. After a while, she became depressed. As she thrives when she is able to socially interact with people daily, being home removed her from a lot of the daily contacts she had while she worked.
As many mothers do, she also tended to the children’s needs as well as those of her husband, Jamie. By the time she had time for herself, she was too exhausted to even want to really do anything.
“I started letting myself go. You take care of the kids and your husband. When you’re home, that’s just what you do. You take care of everybody else before you do anything for yourself and by the time you can, you’re too tired. Then, all you kind of want to do is to just sit around and eat and they’re always not the best things to eat,” she said.
Although Eggerth didn’t struggle with an addiction to candy, her portion sizes were very large, generally ate boxed food and drank excessive amounts of soda. Whenever she and Jamie visited a buffet, she could easily eat six full plates or more. Loving the taste of meat and consuming a lot of it, her go-to snack was often beef jerky. She also drank about a 12-pack of soda or more per day.
As Eggerth gained weight, she became more depressed, had anxiety and offered suffered from panic attacks.
“A lot of it had to do with depression. The more weight I gained, the more depressed I became and the more depressed I became, the more I ate. After a while, I didn’t even want to leave the house. I didn’t want people to see me,” she said.
Sometimes just leaving home to go shopping was a huge challenge to overcome. As overweight, she had grown accustomed to people’s stares, whispers behind her back and general looks of disgust.
“When you’re heavier, people look at you differently,” she said.
What absolutely crushed her was one woman’s words. The woman was pushing her 3- or 4-year-old son in a shopping cart at Walmart when he pointed out how large Eggerth was to his mom. Eggerth didn’t take his words to heart as children that age just don’t know any better.
“They just don’t understand. What really got me was that she said, ‘People like that don’t deserve to live.’ I cried, left my cart in Walmart and left,” she said.
A few years ago, Eggerth considered undergoing a gastric bypass surgery to help her lose weight. Two of her sons had followed her in her footsteps and had become very overweight, as well.
“I knew something needed to change. I needed to change,” she said.
However, as she met with a dietitian monthly to begin the preparations to undergo surgery, a process of about six months, Eggerth was discouraged when she started gaining weight instead. She also felt like she had little to no guidance to lose the weight, she said.
Over time, she became convinced that a gastric sleeve was the way to go. In a gastric bypass, the surgeon creates a small stomach pouch by removing or bypassing most of the person’s stomach and the first part of their small intestine.
“It’s a more invasive surgery,” Eggerth said.
In a gastric sleeve, the surgeon permanently removes about 80% of the individual’s stomach and creates a small stomach pouch with what is left.
Like the journey to a gastric bypass surgery, those who opt to have a gastric sleeve surgery instead have to go through six months of preparation. Eggerth said by the time she started seeing a dietitian on a monthly basis, she had lost some weight and weighed 263 pounds. She was also directed to keep a food log where she documented every calorie she consumed. It helped her keep track of what she had eaten to keep her from consuming too many calories.
Three weeks before her scheduled gastric sleeve surgery, Eggerth was placed on a sole liquid and zero sugar diet, such as protein shakes.
“It was a little crazy at first. It’s hard not to eat what you want to eat because you are so used to eating french fries or a cheeseburger or whatever you want to eat,” she said.
Eggerth had the surgery Oct. 16, 2019, which went very well. By that time, she weighed 241 pounds.
Since the surgery, she has been focusing on making better food choices while still enjoying some of the food she likes. Besides eating smaller portions, she also has to choose relatively soft or tender food as the excessive soda consumption in combination with letting herself go eventually led to her losing all of her teeth to decay. As a result, she now has dentures. However, it is something she has grown used to and will not let it steal her joy.
Although Eggerth has lost more than 140 pounds altogether, she still carries a lot of lose skin. It will not shrink back. She hopes to have plastic surgery done at some point to remove it.
One huge impact on improving her mental health besides losing weight has been returning to the work force. Before she became a stay at home mom, she worked as a bartender.
Eggerth started working as a cashier at Super One Foods in Baxter. It is a job she enjoys tremendously and loves her customers.
Before she started her weight loss journey, Eggerth had difficulty moving. Just walking the 13 steps up the stairs to their bedroom or walking a block or two had her huffing and puffing in no time. Now she walks two miles or more per day with their dogs with no trouble.
“You have to change yourself, your person. If you are not happy, you have to try to change that; to put yourself on a positive path. It’s hard to do, but so worth it,” she said.
