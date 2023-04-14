From a dairy farm in Pennsylvania to an Extension educator in Minnesota

Growing up on a dairy farm in Mount Pleasant Hills, Pa., Tyler Rice, Minnesota Extension educator for Benton, Stearns, Morrison and Sherburne counties, knew he wanted to work in agriculture. However, he also knew he didn’t want to milk cows, he said.
For Rice, it meant focusing on the crop side of things. He graduated from Penn State University in 2010, with a bachelor’s degree in agronomy and environmental soil science.
Following his graduation from Penn State, Rice worked as a nutrient management specialist for Farm Compliance Services. During his time there, he collected production area data and crop field information, including soil analysis, crop rotation, mineral and organic fertilization programs, drainage sloe and more to complete the nutrient management plan.
After two years in New York, Rice decided to return to Pennsylvania. He then worked as an Extension research associate at Penn State University, where much of his time was devoted to forage crop management, bioenergy crop management and utilization, soil fertility, nutrient/manure management and related topics under the direction of Dr. Marvin Hall and Dr. Douglas Beegle.
Rice’s next adventure more than three years later, brought him to the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. As a research analyst at the Grain Crops Ecophysyology Lap Group, he managed lab, greenhouse and field trial space and the research function in the area of corn and soy ecophysiology research.
Rice returned to Pennsylvania more than a year later where he continued his career in agriculture as a manager of the forage variety evaluation program. He was there for more than three years.
He is currently working toward a master’s degree in grassland management through the University of Nebraska.
In December 2022, Rice started working as a Minnesota Extension educator for crops. Rice said it was actually his wife, Laura, who brought him to Minnesota. She accepted a job at the University of Minnesota as a teacher educator, he said.
“She took the job and at the same time, I was looking for employment and this was a good fit, like this area, just because my background is, I grew up on a dairy and had a lot of background experience in forage production, and mostly forage research,” he said.
Since Rice started with the Minnesota Extension, he has had the opportunity to get to know quite a few farmers in the area. It is something he enjoys tremendously.
“You get to see all the little nuances on farms and how the farmers are dealing with the very kind of distinct and unique challenges, as it relates to soil, water, animals, you name it,” he said.
When it comes to working with the farmers and in the crop science area, Rice said he sees the goal of the Extension as really being a connection between the research that is being done, science and the practical application of the science.
“Hopefully, in most cases, we’re starting out at a grassroots kind of level, on the farms, trying to figure out what’s really needed. Then, the research happens and then us, as Extension or really as an extension of the university, is distributing kind of that information, the science,” he said.
While Rice’s position with the Extension focuses on crop, having the background of growing up on a dairy farm can come in handy. If anything, it can help him understand certain things on the farm that may not necessarily be crop related.
When he isn’t working, Rice enjoys spending time with Laura and their children, Ulysses, 8, and Cora, 2. He also likes to “tinker,” fabricate things, gardening and traveling.
