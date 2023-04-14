    Growing up on a dairy farm in Mount Pleasant Hills, Pa., Tyler Rice, Minnesota Extension educator for Benton, Stearns, Morrison and Sherburne counties, knew he wanted to work in agriculture. However, he also knew he didn’t want to milk cows, he said.

    For Rice, it meant focusing on the crop side of things. He graduated from Penn State University in 2010, with a bachelor’s degree in agronomy and environmental soil science.

From a dairy farm in Pennsylvania to an Extension educator in Minnesota
Tyler Rice, Minnesota Extension educator for crops in Stearns, Benton, Morrison and Sherburne counties, enjoys getting to know farmers and help with their needs.

