Spring is prime time for central Minnesota bird watchers.
The Mississippi River — with its abundance of insects and trees that are food sources for many birds — serves as a migratory flyway for several winged species. Birds of all kinds are making their way north. While some stop to nest and make their summer homes in local habitats, others just make a pit stop on a journey that can take them as far as the Arctic Circle.
“It’s important we keep that flyway running,” said Little Falls resident Frank Gosiak, a member of the Minnesota Ornithologists’ Union (MOU). Gosiak estimates he has identified about 270 different species in Morrison County alone.
“As these birds migrate, we need to make sure they have a place to stop and replenish their energy. All along the Mississippi is really a good place to go birding,” he said.
Bird enthusiasts of all skill levels — from those just wanting to see what bird-watching is all about to trained ornithologists — will have a chance to see as many as 60 - 80 different species in just one morning as part of the annual Bird Walk at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge. This year’s event, now in its 10th year, will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 8, with guests meeting at the kiosk in the main parking lot at the entrance of Crane Meadows.
“You really don’t know what you’ll see,” said Dan Orr, an ornithologist and retired biology teacher from Sauk Rapids. “It’s going to get really busy during the last week of April and into May.”
Gosiak and fellow MOU member Milt Blomberg, who is also a biology teacher in Holdingford, started the event — which is now run by the refuge and the Friends of the Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge — 10 years ago as an opportunity to take people on a walk to learn about birds as well as the local environment. Gosiak said children as young as 5 years old and others who were in their 80s have taken part in previous bird walks.
“We’ve had some who were among the best birders in the state and others who are just deciding to get started,” Gosiak said.
Over the years, the group — which has ranged anywhere from 8-10 to 15-20 people, depending on the weather — has seen a wide variety of birds. Warblers — a bird many don’t look for, in part because of their small stature — vireos, thrushes and blackbirds frequently make their homes in the wooded areas of Crane Meadows, while ducks, geese and trumpeter swans are commonly found in the many water habitats on the refuge.
Orr said in the past the group has even seen unusual shorebirds, such as the sandpiper, mixed in with the usual suspects such as the great blue heron, snipes and woodcock. Red-headed woodpeckers — a bird Gosiak said is in decline, but is abundant at Crane Meadows and is “a spectacular bird to see” — scarlet tanagers, indigo buntings, orioles and purple martins are also among the varieties of birds guests might see, while eagles and hawks soar above.
“The refuge has such a good diversity of habitats,” Orr said. “There are some wooded areas, grasslands, some deeper water areas and shallow water areas, so there are natural habitats for several different species. The more types of different areas you have, that opens it up for more habitats.”
There are also three observation decks on the refuge. One overlooks a lake, one a meadow and another the Platte River. That gives birders multiple opportunities to take a break from their trek and see a wide variety of species.
To allow for an enjoyable, safe hike, the refuge is hosting three smaller groups of nine participants, each led by a knowledgeable volunteer guide. Additionally, in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and to
comply with refuge policy, face masks are required.
The walks will be led by Gosiak, Orr and Blomberg — all current or former educators with extensive knowledge in local trees, plants and insects, as well as birds — will be the experts there to guide guests through the many trails at Crane Meadows and answer any questions.
Guests are encouraged to wear walking shoes and bring binoculars, though some are available to borrow.
Pre-registration is required this year.
To pre-register for the event, call the maintenance office at (320) 632-1575 or email nicole_ellingson@fws.gov. Whether by send email, phone or voicemail, those interested are asked to indicate interest in the bird walk and provide a name and the best phone number to reach them. A representative from Crane Meadows will respond as soon as possible to complete the registration.
“Make this a good day to just walk around and enjoy the freedom of being outdoors,” read a statement about the event emailed to the Morrison County Record. “It’s a good way to meet new people and have some questions answered from the bird specialists who will be there.”
Orr said past events have featured a good split between experienced birders and those who are just dipping their toes in the waters of a potential new hobby. He said many of the more seasoned veterans typically take to the trails in search of specific species, while about half are just beginners looking to see as many different kinds of birds as they can.
“A lot of people just come along to see what it’s all about,” he said. “They like to get out and see what kinds of birds they can see, if it’s something they think they could be interested in, what kind of equipment they need and where they can find a place close to home to look for birds.”
When the guests meet, they split into groups, with a more experienced birder serving as a guide to each. Heading out on the trails, some bird walkers will do a 1-mile loop, others will go on a bit longer, 1.6-mile walk, while the “more adventurous” people can go on a 3.5-mile walk throughout the refuge.
Orr said what exact trails they use sometimes depends on the group of people.
“We try to find some place where we can see a variety of birds,” he said. “We want to see the birds that people are going to see at their feeders out in their natural habitat.”
In the past, some have even found their passion for birding while on the bird walk.
Gosiak said one young man was 14 when he went on a walk and ended up going on to study birds and work with the fish and wildlife service. Several people have worked with the Friends of Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge — which sponsors the event — to make feeders and bird houses. One man, Roy Zimmerman, who was a relative novice when he went on his first bird walk, developed a passion for it and has gone on to become one of the top birders in the state, according to Gosiak.
At the end, it all comes down to promoting education and stewardship.
“It’s always good to tell people about which species are endangered, which ones are making a comeback and why Crane Meadows is playing a role in that comeback,” Gosiak said.
“It’s a chance to educate the public on the fact that, if we keep destroying habitats, that’s going to effect everything that lives out there,” he said.
