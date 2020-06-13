Bryce Alan Freeman, 47, Little Falls, was charged with a felony in Morrison County District Court for failing to fulfill his predatory offender registration requirements.

Freeman is required to register as a predatory offender until 2029.

The charge stems from a May 6 incident, when it was found that Freeman did not return a verification letter and an officer went to his registered residence.

A family member allegedly answered the door and stated that Freeman had left in November 2019 and was arrested in Colorado but was transferred to Pinal County Jail in Arizona.

The officer looked into the statement and found that Freeman was on the inmate list at the Pinal County Jail, putting him in violation of his registration requirements.

A warrant has been requested for Freeman’s arrest.

If convicted, Freeman could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Load comments