Michael Jose Zuniga, 30, Thief River Falls, was convicted in Morrison County District Court, Sept. 23, for second degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from a May 11 incident when a patrol officer followed a suspect vehicle into a gas station parking lot, then back onto Highway 10 where the vehicle allegedly swayed along the fog line and the officer pulled it over.
The officer identified the driver who admitted that the passengers Zuniga and another man both smoked marijuana.
The officer conducted a K-9 search of the vehicle and allegedly found a box in the trunk containing a white crystal substance that later allegedly field-tested positive for 42.54 grams of methamphetamine.
There was also allegedly marijuana, needles and a digital scale in the vehicle.
Zuniga stated he had been using methamphetamine and asked one of the car’s passengers where to get drugs.
The other passenger stated that the group paid $1,200 for the drugs.
Zuniga was given 25 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay fines totaling $185.
