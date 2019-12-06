A 22-year-old Royalton woman was injured about 12:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, when her vehicle rolled.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said Rebecca Virnig was driving east on 73rd Street, east of Sage Road, about 12 miles east of Buckman in Lakin Township. She lost control, went into the ditch and rolled the vehicle. Virnig was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by North Memorial Ambulance with unknown injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by MLMB First Response Team and North Memorial Ambulance.
