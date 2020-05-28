A 13-year-old Pierz boy was injured Wednesday, May 27, on the Soo Line Trail.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the call about 1:48 p.m. that a two-vehicle accident with injuries had occurred at 153rd Street and the Soo Line Trail, near 330th Avenue, about six miles east of Pierz in Hillman Township.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Ver Bout, 71, of Green Valley, Arizona, was traveling west on 153rd Street. An ATV driven by a 13-year-old male from Pierz, was traveling east on the Soo Line Trail. The ATV pulled out in front of Ver Bout’s vehicle and a collision occurred, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The 13-year-old male was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries. No one in Ver Bout’s vehicle was injured.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Pierz First Response Team, Hillman First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
