To the Editor:
I want to extend kudos to Brayden Wozniak (Sept. 13 letter) for his thoughtful, insightful and well-written letter to the editor. Your questions and criticism of our president and the current state of affairs is spot on.
I am so glad you are taking a source-driven, fact-based approach to thinking through this election and its implications for our future. You inspired my husband and me. — Kristina Tester, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.