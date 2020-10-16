To the Editor:

I want to extend kudos to Brayden Wozniak (Sept. 13 letter) for his thoughtful, insightful and well-written letter to the editor. Your questions and criticism of our president and the current state of affairs is spot on.

I am so glad you are taking a source-driven, fact-based approach to thinking through this election and its implications for our future. You inspired my husband and me. — Kristina Tester, Little Falls

