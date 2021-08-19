A group of five young people, ranging in age from 18-25, were in Little Falls last week at Lindbergh State Park. They weren’t camping and not around to enjoy the park (although they did), but to perform a service.
As members of the Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa, they were tasked with identifying and taking steps to get rid of the invasive buckthorn and wild tansy.
Wild tansy is toxic, said Ryan Pellow, a member of the Corps, “If you touch any part of the plant, it can cause a reaction,” he said.
Wild tansy not native to the U.S., and has flowers that look like yellow round circled bulbs, he said.
Buckthorn, he said, is an invasive species from Europe.
“Invasive species don’t have any natural predators in our land, so they’re aggressive and take over everything else that is native, pushing them out of their habitat,” Pellow said.
If people find buckthorn in their yards or on their property, Pellow said they can cut and pull them out and/or treat them with chemicals.
As for tansy, “You have to treat it with some sort of herbicide,” Pellow said. “Its root system works so that you can’t pull it, it will keep coming back.”
Pellow is currently working his last term with Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa (CCMI). He said each member works a round of eight to 12 months and can work up to four terms.
Pellow said CCMI is a nonprofit organization and has crews throughout Minnesota and Iowa.
There are two main programs — the outdoor program for 15- to 18-year-olds and the young adult program for 18- to 25-year-olds, Pellow said.
“Members range in all ages, some are in college, some are in high school,” he said.
Upon finishing a round with CCMI, the workers get education awards up to $6,000, Pellow said.
Members go through crew leader training to help deal with crew members, onsite training, technical training such as using a chain saw and identifying plants.
The crew was finished in Little Falls Thursday. Pellow said the people in Little Falls were great.
Accessing a piece of land donated to Lindbergh State Park with access on Grouse Road, Pellow said the group met several residents at a garage sale.
“We met people at the garage sale — people who were dropping off and people who were purchasing things,” he said. “The money goes to the community.”
They didn’t run into anyone working in the park, however, as they covered several acres.
Pellow said CCMI is contracted through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“We work with them in many state parks in Minnesota,” he said.
“Lindbergh State Park is a nice park — and especially since we got to work on a piece that was a donated land unit — so we got that up to speed and looking nice,” he said.
As for the program, Pellow said, “We do enjoy the work we do, it’s a good experience an there’s no full-time commitment.
“It also benefits the community, we get to work outside and it’s always a fun time,” he said.
“I’ve enjoyed it so much, I’ve come back for four years,” he said.
Although students don’t have to have any specific education majors, Pellow said he graduated from Winona State, with a major in ecology.
For more information on the program and how to become a member, visit www. conservationcorps.org.
