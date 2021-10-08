Think of the many, many stories about God choosing people. There are Moses, Abraham, and Sarah; there are David, Jeremiah, Gideon, Samuel, Jonah and Isaiah. There is Israel itself. Much later there are Peter and Paul and, most especially, Mary.
God is always choosing people. First impressions aside, God is not primarily choosing them for a role or a task, although it might appear that way. God is really choosing them to be God’s self in this world, each in a unique situation. If they allow themselves to experience being chosen, being a beloved, being somehow God’s presence in the world, they invariably communicate that same chosenness to others. And thus the mystery passes on from age to age. Yes, we do have roles and tasks in this world, but finally they are all the same – to uniquely be divine love in a way that no one else can or will.
• Adapted from Things Hidden: Scripture as Spirituality, Richard Rohr, OFM, (pp. 42-43).
Think about this for a minute: You are a unique manifestation of God in the world … at this point in time, in your family, in this community, at your job, and so on. This includes your whole messy self. It’s an awesome thought, and it would normally generate high anxiety if we then think we’re on our own in this way of being. Thankfully, this is not so, because we simply cannot bring this about on our own. It’s not an act of will. The primary, most important and (likely) most difficult aspect of serving as a unique manifestation of God in the world, refers to our choice to receive. We choose to “allow (ourselves) to experience being chosen, being a beloved … ”
The primary task calls for each of us to sit quietly with that experience of being chosen. It calls us to prayerfully lay our head on the master’s chest, as the apostle John did, and allow that divine heartbeat to soak into our heart, mind, soul and body — such that we dare to believe … and receive … the fact of our chosenness. The more we pray in this way, the more whole and at peace we become with ourselves, and the more we become a unique manifestation of God for others … without even knowing it.
It takes great courage and humility to allow oneself to be a “Beloved.”
The following is a meditation to facilitate this kind of intimate prayer with God:
Let Your God Love You
Be silent … Be still … Alone … Empty … before your God.
Say nothing … Ask nothing.
Be silent … Be still … and Let your God look upon you.
That is all.
God knows … God understands.
God loves you...with an enormous love.
God only wants to look upon you with that love.
Quiet … Still … Be.
Let your God — Love you.
—By Edwina Gateley
