To the Editor:
I’m writing in response to the letter to the editor, Rural Minnesota lost in this election.
I’ll explain how President Trump and Jason Lewis lost in Minnesota. It’s called a Democracy. People voted.
I live in this rural area too, but I chose to vote like many others have done. Democrats, Republicans and Independents chose to be represented by choices given on ballots. Counties and cities don’t win elections, people do. Our great state of Minnesota recognizes this fact and respects whatever the color voters support.
Respect our democracy. We do not live in a banana republic, but a democracy where real votes by real citizens believe they have a real voice in their government. Our votes protect your rights.
Jason Lewis’s political gun-toting commercial suggests the target is not a deer, but a human being. Intelligent voters are insulted by this ad while ignorant voters propagate the ad’s intentions by voting accordingly. All lives matter.
We live in a free democracy. The rule of laws provided by the Constitution of the United States of America guides our freedoms. Voting guarantees these freedoms. This has made our country always the greatest in the world to the world. — Dawn M. Meyer, Little Falls
