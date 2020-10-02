To the Editor:
A billboard Highway 10 South Little Falls got our attention: “NRA Doesn’t Sell Arms; Planned Parenthood Does.”
Can anyone who has held a newborn baby visualize selling body parts? The most vulnerable and innocent are worthy of protection. Pro-life activist Ashley McGuire believes you can be pro-science and pro-life.
“The pro-life message has been, for the last 40-something years, that the fetus … is a life, and it’s a human life worthy of all the rights the rest of us have. That’s been more of an abstract concept until the last decade or so … but when you’re seeing a baby sucking its thumb at 18 weeks, smiling, clapping, it becomes harder to square the idea that the unborn baby or fetus is discardable.”
Some politicians, like former Planned Parenthood executive Tina Smith, would have you believe they are all about women’s health. Minnesota Department of Health statistics show Planned Parenthood performed 9,922 abortions in 2019. Their website states, ”Our number one goal is taking care of patients, and no matter what happens, we will continue to do that.”
Obviously, they do not consider unborn babies to be their patients. Our society would do well to value and respect life, every life. — Ken and Molly Abrahamson, Upsala
