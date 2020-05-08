To the Editor:

I take exception to the front page of last week’s Record to the word “Hero.” Same goes for those TV ads depicting retail workers, people loading groceries in cars, factory workers, etc. as “heroes.” In my mind, they are not “heroes.”

The true “heroes” are people who truly put their lives on the line such as firemen, law enforcement, fire and rescue, ambulance drivers, EMTs and military personnel who serve our country, fought for our freedom or gave their lives for our freedom.

Doctors, nurses, retail workers who wear a mask are just doing their job, but with an extra precautionary measure.

I’m not putting them down, because I appreciate what they do, but I do not consider them “heroes.” — Bill Wenzel, Little Falls

