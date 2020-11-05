The Minnesota State Legislature wrapped up the month of October by passing a $1.9 billion bonding bill, granting $13 million to the Minnesota Military Museum for a relocation and expansion project, planned for completion in the spring of 2023.
The current facility, which has been based on a 5-acre plot at Camp Ripley for 40 years, has no way to expand at its current location, said Randal Dietrich, Executive Director of the Museum. So, with $13 million for building costs, a new museum will be built on a 32-acre plot of donated land on Highways 371 and 115, just north of Little Falls.
“Obviously our military history in the state of Minnesota has continued to grow and evolve over the last 40 years,” Dietrich said.
The new museum will be about 40,000 square feet, allowing plenty of space for the displays, exhibits and technology that Dietrich feels is necessary to tell the stories of Minnesota’s current 322,000 veterans.
Dietrich said discussions with Rep. Ron Kresha R-Little Falls and Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake about the needs of the museum led to their commitment to craft legislation and pass a bonding bill to help.
“The state of Minnesota, as a result of their work in my mind has really made a statement with $13 million that Minnesota’s military history and the vets that created that history is really important,” Dietrich said.
Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka said his original expectation for museum funding was lower than what the bonding bill set aside for the project, which was amazing.
“Personally I’ve had a great working relationship with Senator Gazelka and Representative Kresha, and they’ve done a lot of good things for our area,” Zylka said. “They’ve consistently stepped to the plate for our area.”
Zylka said Kresha mentioned another military museum in the state that sees about a million visitors per year, and doesn’t see why Little Falls couldn’t at least see half that amount once the museum is completed.
“I think it’s going to make us even more of a destination than we are now and what I can see happening is growth in our area,” Zylka said.
Although the $13 million will provide the space needed for the museum, Dietrich said it was estimated another $8 million would be needed to curate the interior of the museum with multimedia galleries, exhibits, displays, educational classrooms, meeting and community spaces.
Luckily, the KAHR Foundation donated $3 million to get the ground running, and Dietrich said he is confident that the museum will be able to raise the remaining $5 million needed to create a space that effectively tells veteran stories and appeals to people of all ages.
“Even though $5 million is a big number, people wanna support the work of preserving military history,” Dietrich said. “One thing you’re going to certainly get more of that we can’t offer where we are now, is you’re going to hear much more from veterans in their own words. Veterans telling their own stories.”
The bonding bill also set aside $1 million for parks and trails, like the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail, which Dietrich said he is committed to making a connection with since the museum and the trail, once finished, could be close neighbors.
“The location is not ideal for some things, but it’s perfect for us. You’ve got the river and there you have folks going down the river canoeing. You have the bike trail right there, you have people going in and out of Camp and you have the state veterans cemetery right cross the street,” Dietrich said.
Little Falls Connection and Visitors Bureau Director Kris VonBerge also sees the location as an asset. She said that a completed CRVST would not only bring traffic to the museum, but the Little Falls area in general.
“This is a huge boost for the economy and the people that stop will have all the Little Falls restaurants, lodging, and amenities just a few miles away. The benefits of having the Military Museum will bring the CRVST trail to people’s attention,” VonBerge said.
Once completed, the CRVST, according to the master plan, would connect the Soo Line Trail with the Paul Bunyan Trail, adding about 70 miles to the state’s 600 paved trails.
VonBerge believes recreational trails boost the economy, mentioning that a pie shop with just 25 seats in the small city of Lanesboro receives 65,000 visitors in three months over the summer.
“People are looking for the activity, rush and experience to increase their way of life. This is how all great ideas grow and open up opportunities for new businesses, new amenities, and a huge economic boost for the businesses in Little Falls,” she said.
Expanding and moving the military museum off of Camp Ripley and closer the Little Falls will bring a multitude of opportunities, VonBerge said.
Plus, with 32 acres, the museum will be able to expand outdoors, possibly with exhibits, a parade ground for the change of command ceremony or even a trail of its own. With the project moving along, Dietrich said an important part is getting the community involved in the process by allowing for input on what the museum will ultimately look like.
The community input process will start just after the new year, Dietrich said, with Zoom meetings to be announced on the museum’s Facebook, Twitter and webpages. With taking bids, designing the museum and construction to follow, the 2023 grand opening is right around the corner.
In the meantime, Dietrich encourages people to check out the current museum, open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. October through April and until 5 p.m. May through September.
