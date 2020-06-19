A workshop that teaches homeowners and property owners about wood window restoration will be hosted at the Sherburne History Center in Becker, Saturday, July 25.
Wood window specialist Paul Schmidt will demonstrate how repairing original windows can save money, improve window operation, boost energy savings and maintain architectural integrity. Schmidt will explain the differences between original and replacement windows and why old windows can be just as efficient as new ones.
Attendees will learn about repairs they can do at home: sealing drafts, reglazing, fixing rotted wood and improving overall function. Schmidt will offer demonstrations and his suggestions for tools and products. This is a rich overview for anyone who cares for an older building with original windows. As summer gets into full swing, it’s an ideal time to learn how to tackle simple fixes and seal up leaky windows.
Hosted at the Sherburne History Center in Becker, home of the Sherburne County Historical Society, this workshop will take a special look at window types commonly found in older buildings and consider their unique rehab challenges. Sherburne County Historical Society members and Heritage Preservation Commission members are invited to attend at a discounted rate.
This class is sponsored by Rethos: Places Reimagined, and organized by the Morrison County Historical Society, its Central Minnesota education coordinator. Rethos is a nonprofit organization that leads and inspires people to connect to valued places in their communities. Whether it’s an old home or storefront on the corner, a community’s old high school or long-retired factory, Rethos works to preserve and protect the bond felt by community members toward these places and the distinct characteristics they display. Rethos’ education program has been financed in part with funds provided by the State of Minnesota from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the Minnesota Historical Society.
During this uncertain time, some upcoming in-person classes may have to be canceled or postponed. Staff are following guidelines from state health officials and will take all safety precautions during class. If the class must be canceled or postponed, registrants will be notified via email at least one week in advance. They will have the option to transfer their registration fee to a future class, offer it as a donation to Rethos or request a refund for the full price.
Partial funding for this project was provided by Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs). Learn more about CERTs at www.mncerts.org.
Registration is available online through the Rethos website: www.rethos.org/classes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.