They say eyes are the window to the soul, but in this day and time, it’s our windows that show what’s in our souls. Many windows, including those on school buses, residences and businesses, showcase hearts and words of encouragement to those passing by. These photos were taken in Little Falls and Pierz and we know other towns are doing the same to show solidarity with their neighbors. Next week, we’d love to feature pictures of at-home Easter egg hunts, families coloring eggs or making Easter projects.
Email them to terry.lehrke@apgecm.com.
