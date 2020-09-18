Today, most Americans over the age of 18 are qualified to vote. Unfortunately, of those qualified to vote, on average only 60% of individuals actually do. Voting is one of the key freedoms of being an American. Many people in countries around the world do not have the right to vote, nor did many Americans in decades past.
This year celebrates one hundred years since women gained the right to vote. And it wasn’t until 1965 that the Voting Rights Act was signed into law, prohibiting discriminatory practices against African Americans at the polls. That was only 55 years ago. People have died defending the right to vote. So, if so many people fought to have their voices heard and the ability to vote, why do we see such low voter turnout? Simply put, people believe that their voice doesn’t matter.
I often hear people say, “It doesn’t pay, it’s not like my one vote is going to really count.”
And if you have ever had that thought, I urge you to consider the presidential election of 2000. That year, Al Gore narrowly lost to George W. Bush. The election came down to a recount in Florida. When all was said and done, Bush won by only 537 votes. If 600 more Al Gore supporters would have went to the polls we would have had an entirely different president.
You can truly make a difference. Your vote matters. By voting, you are playing a role in choosing our leaders and ultimately changing our laws. When you vote, you get the opportunity to stand up for the issues that you care about. It’s up to you to choose a candidate who you feel can help your community, state and even the nation for the greater good. If you don’t vote, someone else will make the decision for you. Exercising your right to vote is the only way to ensure that your voice is being heard.
Do your homework and research the candidates and issues in your area. Read up on political issues and figure out where you stand. If you’re feeling inspired to do more, write letters to public officials and let them know what is important to you. Or, it can be as simple as having respectful dialogue with others in your community.
At the end of the day, no matter what you believe or whom you support, it is important to exercise your rights.
Need information on how to register to vote? Visit www.sos.state.mn.us/elec tions-voting/ for more information on how and where to vote in your area.
Rebecca Fiedler is the rural life coordinator, Eastern region, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud.
