Why is recycling encouraged in Minnesota and Morrison County one might ask? Well, first, it’s the Minnesota Legislature that sets county recycling goals and we must recycle at least 35% of our waste stream (by weight) of total solid waste generated. While the technical definition of solid waste (SW) is lengthy, for most residents and businesses it means garbage, refuse and rubbish.
In 2006, Minnesota generated 2.2 million tons of waste (the most ever), where in 2018, only generated 1.9 million tons. The State wants to keep a downward trend in waste generation going. Therefore, the state of Minnesota is continuously looking at many options and solutions to curb solid waste generation and what is disposed of into the landfills in the state. Recycling is a big piece of the puzzle.
Recycling is encouraged to preserve landfill space. Also, many materials can and should be put to a higher use than landfilling. Recycling items such as aluminum cans to create new aluminum products, reduces our reliance on our natural resources and minimizes the emissions related to creating products from virgin materials. It takes 95% less energy to melt existing cans into new cans than if a manufacturer used virgin material to make that same new can. One key for all recyclable materials is for materials to be reasonably clean. If a recyclable material is considered contaminated material, the recycling facility may reject the entire load of recyclable material or charge the hauler extra for the load.
Lately, county recycling rates have declined to the minimum 35%. The County’s 2019 input to the Governor’s Select Committee on Recycling and the Environment (SCORE) report calculated the recycling rate right at the goal of 35%. Therefore, more effort will be needed to keep Morrison County above this level. Since the county has been meeting this goal to date, we receive a grant every year from the state (currently $94,000-plus) and half that money is provided to the cities and townships as environmental grants for recycling programs. The County Board continues to additionally support these programs through these environmental grants.
The recycling goal is increasingly challenging to meet for many reasons, therefore, recycling efforts by County residents and businesses are especially important as well.
People question since Morrison County has a landfill that provides convenient and cost-effective disposal for waste, why is recycling particularly so important for residents and businesses? Well, for one, we need to reserve the space within the landfill for materials that do not have any other disposal option. This prolongs our cost-effective disposal options available to us for many more years to come. Furthermore, a local cost-effective Solid Waste Management Facility (aka “The Landfill”) is considered a huge asset for economic development within our communities.
Here is what the county wants you to know about the available recycling programs. Each city requires their residents to participate in curbside refuse and recycling with contracted haulers providing refuse and recycling services to their residents. Townships can participate in drop-off recycling programs at township collection points. Residents outside city limits can contract with licensed haulers for their disposal and recycling needs, and, any resident of Morrison County can deliver most recyclable materials to the landfill at no cost. The recycling drop-off service at the landfill is intended for residential use only.
More information on recycling collection points is available at the county website or by calling the Public Works Department at (320) 632-0121.
Chuck Parins is the Morrison County environmental recreational manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.