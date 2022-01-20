Every summer my college friends and I load up our camping gear and embark on a road trip. Our destination? A national park.
The planning starts months in advance, usually resulting in a detailed itinerary covering everything from food stops to campgrounds to which adventures should be prioritized on which days. I like knowing what is ahead and being certain I will get the most out of the trip. But this method also comes at a cost. It doesn’t embrace the “interruptions” and makes it difficult to surrender plans to take in an even better beauty.
Our relationships with God are similar. I grow anxious and grasp for control when God doesn’t reveal the destination or details in how to get there. And rarely does he reveal the destination at the beginning of a journey. Such destinations of life may include — Where should I move? When should I move? Which house should I buy? Should I take this job? What college should I go to? Should I marry this person? Is now the right time to retire?
Rather God asks us to trust him in the process. I’m learning to see the beauty in this. God doesn’t reveal the destination because it forces us to depend on him turn by turn rather than be self-reliant on getting to the destination our own way. If we knew the destination from the beginning, we wouldn’t stop to ask him for directions and likely miss beautiful sights along the route God has for us. The main reason God doesn’t reveal the destination is because he desires deeper relationship with us.
As Jesus speaks with his disciples in Luke 9:23 (MSG), he reminds them “Anyone who intends to come with me has to let me lead.” We cannot follow and lead at the same time. Jesus calls us to be followers. And if we are to follow Jesus, we must trust that where and how he leads is good. Not just the end destination.
But trusting step by step is a lot easier said than done, right? … Trusting and obeying is hard, especially when we recognize God’s plan for our future is different from our dreams. The key to our faithful obedience is believing God is trustworthy. God is trustworthy because he has proven faithful and true throughout the whole bible, he hasn’t left a single promise unfulfilled. But his faithfulness isn’t just for the people in the Bible. I hope we can reflect on our lives and see he remains faithful for us today too. Psalm 119: 89-91 declares this truth:
“Your eternal word, O Lord, stands firm in heaven.
90 “Your faithfulness extends to every generation, as enduring as the earth you created.
91 “Your regulations remain true to this day, for everything serves your plans.”
Furthermore, we can trust God because he is good and it is from this abundant goodness he guides us. This is why our hearts cling to promises like Romans 8:28 and Jeremiah 29:11 — the plans God has for us are good! Yet the “good” doesn’t come from a pain free journey, rather it is from our Heavenly Father’s promises to protect us (Isaiah 53:2), provide for us (Philippians 4:19) and remain with us (Joshua 1:9).
Lastly, the Lord is trustworthy because he sent his Son to die for us. He doesn’t just command obedience but proves his trustworthiness through action. Because of the ways Jesus redeemed your life on the cross, you can now live for God’s glory — the reason we were created by the Creator (Isaiah 43:7). While this doesn’t give the destination and turns to take for God’s specific will in our lives — it assures us that God’s will may conceptually be simpler. God’s will for each of us is to live for his glory and we do this by displaying Christ in our life situations. It is in the valleys, mountaintops, side roads, and pits tops along life’s route that shape us to become more Christlike.
What if it is not the destination God is after, but the process. Will you trust God with the process? And as you trust him, may you find deeper relationship with the One who is trustworthy.
