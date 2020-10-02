Why must we fight, use violence, between each other?
Disagreements exist. Christ said, “Love one another” — not, “Like one another.” People view life from their own personal perspectives, even if it fuels contentions. I wish I could absolutely answer this question, but I only offer insights from my own experiences.
I’ve traveled globally learning about varied cultures. In 1977, as a college junior, my older brother studied for the priesthood through Maryknoll, a Catholic U.S. missionary order. He lived in Bolivia and Peru for 18 months, learning Spanish and understanding Latin culture. At the end, he would be ordained. That year I visited him staying at Maryknoll homes, traveling the altiplano.
I recall evening conversations at Maryknoll residencies; I asked: Why do you do what you do?
One evening a priest said, “our charge is to raise social consciousness.” I wanted an explanation. He continued, “We inform the people that for their day’s work they were paid only US$2 but provided a service of US$200, they are being underpaid.” In a youthful outrage, I said — how can the people tolerate “slavery?” how do social justice “protestors” like Maryknollers survive, when they cause a citizen revolt? The priest smiled, replied: ‘“We are not causing a government revolution — instead, a revolution of the heart. We show people they must not tolerate injustice but change the ‘system.’ Change, not by violence, but by peace.”
Thirty years later I returned to Lima, Peru, for an invited university address. Delighted, I brought my family — our oldest child was a college junior, the same age when I visited. We traveled the dry coastal deserts, wet rainforest, and mountain altiplano area. Poverty continued, and so did the joy in the faces of the people. I sensed hope and optimism in the hearts of the people. Peace — it comes when people get along and pull us all together toward a common social justice goal.
My experiences with social consciousness raising did not begin in South America, but in Brooklyn, N.Y., when I was a child.
When my brother was in college seminary, Maryknollers came to our home for dinner. These men lived/ministered overseas, and now in “the states” visited men interested in joining Maryknoll. At the dining room table after dinner they shared experiences. As a kid my love for social justice, for ministry of service, for community engagement began.
I recall a priest returning from Tanzania, Africa, sharing that in the past year the people of his village grew an overabundance of tomatoes. They were excited to sell their tomatoes in the open market and make a substantial amount of money. But there was a problem — they had one truck that needed repair. Why didn’t their government help them? Because of tribal warfare, a lack of peace among neighboring tribes. Tribes blocked supplies needed to repair their truck, preventing shipping/selling tomatoes. Tomatoes rotted, on the vine and in stockpiles. Preventable poverty continued because there was a lack of local PEACE.
Consider the South American Incas and warfare. Centuries ago, this advanced civilization fought other tribes, but the “winner” never devastated the “loser.” The winning tribe only took enough resources (water, food, land, supplies, etc.) they needed from the losing tribe. After five years, the losing tribe was “free” — getting back their land, water rights, and farmlands. Wining a tribal war did not ruin the other tribe totally, forever. Winning was limited to only what one needed. Even though this outcome is different than other historical wars (because freedom was granted), it is still oppression. Finding varied ways to handle tribal/cultural/ international disagreements must lead to equitable ways for all to live in peace.
We must do better. The USA is not immune to oppressing nations, or indigenous people: we have a history of colonization, crushing cultures. Current racial injustice, the BLM movement and widespread systematic oppression are being raised and (I hope) addressed. We are to help not hurt each other; focus not on how to “get along” but to “get it done” on social injustice. Tensions/disagreements occur; some say it is “natural.” I say, peace is natural. We are here to help each other — living in “common unity” (community). Without sharing — no one wins; everyone suffers in the long run. Live a life of peace.
Deacon Joseph Ferrari, Ph.D., is professor of social/community psychology and St Vincent dePaul distinguished professor at DePaul University, Chicago, Ill., and permanent deacon in the Catholic faith serving the people of the Diocese of Joliet, Ill., at St. Margaret Mary, Naperville, Ill.
