While candidates for president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives will be on every Morrison County resident’s ballot, the remainder of candidates on a resident’s ballot will depend upon where in Morrison County they live.
The number of registered voters in Morrison County is 21,106. Mail-in ballots and absentee ballots requested was at 10,574 as of Tuesday, Oct. 27. The Morrison County Auditor-Treasurer Office said as of end of day Tuesday, it had received 7,256 of those ballots.
Candidates on every resident’s ballot include:
President/ Vice President — Incumbents Republicans Donald J Trump and Michael R. Pence; Democratic Party candidates Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris; Independence Alliance candidates Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson; Green Party candidates Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker; Independent candidate Kanye West and Michelle Tidball; Independent candidates Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard; Socialism and Liberation Party candidates Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier; Socialist Workers Party candidates Alyson Kennedy and Malcom Jarrett; and Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen.
U.S. Senator
Incumbent Democrat Tina Smith, Republican Jason Lewis and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Kevin O’Connor.
U.S. Representative District 8
Incumbent Republican Pete Stauber, Democrat Quinn Nystrom and Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis candidate Judith Schwartzbacker.
State and House candidates
Those living in every township in Morrison, except Morrill and Lakin, will see candidates for State Representative District 9 — incumbent Republican Ron Kresha and Democrat Laura Wright; and State Senate District 9 — incumbent Republican Paul Gazelka and Democrat A. John Peters.
Those residents living in Morrill and Lakin Townships will see candidates for State Representative District 15B — incumbent Republican Shane Mekeland, Democrat Ron Thiessen and Veterans Party - Minnesota candidate Myron Arthur Wilson; and State Senate District 15 — incumbent Republican Andrew Mathews and Democrat Brent Krist.
County commissioner
Residents in Morrison County Commissioner District 1 will have just one name on their ballot for this seat, incumbent Mike LeMieur.
Those who live in Morrison County Commissioner District 3 will have the names of incumbent Randy Winscher and Al Doty on their ballot.
Residents in Morrison County Commissioner District 2 will have the names of incumbent Jeffrey J. Jelinski and Robert “Bobby” Kasper on their ballots.
Soil and Water Supervisor
District 1 — William E. Faber; District 2 — Tom Brutscher; and District 5 — David Hubner.
Candidates on the ballot for residents in cities, townships and school boards include:
Cities
Bowlus: No one will be on the ballot for mayor or treasurer; and only Jake Wentland will be on the ballot for one of two open council seats.
Buckman: On the ballot for Buckman residents will be incumbent Greg Gangl for mayor, incumbent Jeff Dingmann for council member, incumbent Linda Brezinka for clerk and Bobbi Brisk for a special election to fill the treasurer seat which expires Jan. 2, 2023.
Elmdale: Denis Carlson and John Kulla will be on the ballot for mayor; for council seats, Jim Solorz and Greg Larson will be on the ballot for two council seats and incumbent Eva Maciej will be on the ballot for treasurer.
Flensburg: James Gorka will be on the ballot for mayor and Damon Drew, Stephen Atkins and Tammy Gorka will be on the ballot to fill one vacant seat that will expire Jan. 2, 2023.
Genola: On the ballot will be incumbent Larry Korf for mayor and incumbents Charles Storkamp and Tim O’Neill for council seats.
Harding: On the ballot will be Denise Young to fill a vacant seat expiring Jan. 2, 2023; incumbent Corey Hayes for clerk and incumbent David Hayes for a council seat.
Hillman: No one will be on the ballot for the mayor’s seat or for the clerk’s seat.
Lastrup: On the ballot will be Kay Hoheisel for mayor; Ross Shoultz for council and Diane Schmidtz for city treasurer.
Little Falls: On the ballot for Ward 1 are incumbent Raquel Lundberg and Sarah Okroi; for Ward 2, incumbent Gerald Knafla; and for Ward 3, Richard Berg, incumbent Frank Gosiak, Jeremy Hanfler and Dawn M. Meyer.
Motley: On the ballot will be incumbent Al Yoder and Robert L. Follis for mayor; and incumbents Steve Johnson and Pat O’Regan for two council seats.
Pierz: On the ballot will be incumbents Dave Fischer for mayor, Jacque Ballou for one council seat and Kyle Bednar for the clerk seat.
Randall: On the ballot are incumbents Dan Noss for mayor; James Chyba and Rick Turner for council seats; and Mary Venske is on the ballot for special election for a vacant seat that expires Jan. 2, 2023.
Royalton: On the ballot are incumbent Ron Verley and Kurt Schott for two council seats.
Sobieski: On the ballot will be incumbent Tim Opatz for mayor; incumbent Robert Czech and Jeffrey Borash for a council seat; and incumbent Joyce Holtz for clerk.
Swanville: On the ballot for mayor will be incumbent Sandra Lange; and for two council seats incumbent Norman Carlson will be the only name on the ballot.
Upsala: On the ballot will be incumbent Rollie Johnson for mayor; incumbents Lana Bartells and Dennis Westrich and Seth Strassburg and Mitch Lange for two council seats
Townships
Cushing Township: On the ballot will be incumbent Janice Stavish for the treasurer’s seat. There is no name listed for a four-year supervisor seat.
Elmdale Township: On the ballot for a supervisor seat are Jerry Theisen and James Warga and Walter Beneke is on the ballot for treasurer.
Hillman Township: On the ballot are incumbents Tom Kruschek for supervisor and Charlotte Kastanek for clerk.
Morrill Township: On the ballot are incumbents Richard Kieffer for supervisor and Joan Nichols for clerk.
Mount Morris Township: On the ballot are Ronald Meyer for supervisor and Tammie Gotvald for clerk.
Pierz Township: On the ballot will be Alan Hoheisel for supervisor.
Pulaski Township: On the ballot for the Supervisor Seat A are Ken Jensen and Paul Tschida; for the Seat B Supervisor incumbent Allen Woitalla; and on the ballot for the treasurer are incumbent Lynn Dukowitz and Samantha Bowman.
Richardson Township: On the ballot will be incumbents Mark Johnson for supervisor and Cheryl Lincoln for clerk. On the ballot to fill the vacant treasurer’s seat that will expire Jan. 2, 2023, is Beverly Insley.
Rosing Township: On the ballot will be Amy Walker for clerk/treasurer. No name will be on the ballot for an expiring supervisor seat.
Scandia Valley Township: On the ballot will be incumbent Ian Newkirk for supervisor; incumbent Kathie Headley for clerk; Russ Nygren for supervisor and one supervisor seat will have no name on the ballot.
School Boards - Three seats on each
Little Falls School District 482: Julie LeMieur, Doug Dahlberg and Kelsie Herzog.
Pierz School District 484: Steve Boser, Rick Sczublewski and Ashley Toops.
Royalton School District 485: Tyra Baumann, Rian Hofstad, Elizabeth Verley and Angela Roering.
Swanville School District 486: Chris Kircher, Luke Peterson and Kathy Beckman.
Staples Motley School District 2170: Bryan Winkels, Lisa Anderson, Greg Frisk, Erich Heppner and Jeremy Reeck.
Upsala School District 487: Stephen Roerick, Brittany Harren, Randy Leners and Marvin D. Wensmann.
Judges
Morrison County residents also vote for judges on the state Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and in the 7th District Court. Those on this part of the ballot include:
Supreme Court: Associate Justice 4 — Michelle MacDonald and incumbent Paul Thissen.
Court of Appeals (all running unopposed): Judge 3 – Carol Hooten; Judge 9 – Randall J. Slieter; Judge 13 – Jeanne Cochrain; Judge 15 – Kevin G. Ross.
7th District Court (all running unopposed): Judge 2 – Jay D. Carlson; Judge 8 – Matthew E. Engelking; Judge 9 – Michelle W. Lawson; Judge 11 – Andrew Pearson; Judge 12 – Kevin M. Miller; Judge 13 – Michelle L. Clark; Judge 14 – Leonard A. Weiler; Judge 15 – Sarah E. Hennesy; Judge 21 – Robert Raupp; Judge 22 – Doug Clark; Judge 23 – Amber B. Gustafson; Judge 24 – Michael S. Jesse; Judge 26 – Mark J. Herzing; Judge 27 – Tammy L. Merkins; Judge 28 – Antoinette C. Wetzel; Judge 30 – Jade M. Rosenfeldt.
As of Wednesday, the registered voter count in Morrison County was 21,106. Absentee and mail-in ballots numbered 10,574, with 7,256 returned as of Wednesday.
Results
Results of the election will be available as they become available at www.mcrecord.com under the 2020 Election tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.