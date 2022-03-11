Who has bragging rights? I suppose Neil Armstrong can brag that he was the first man to walk on the moon, although that is only what our history gives evidence to, and thus we honor him in what we know.
The Apostle Paul made it clear that he had bragging rights of being one of the most zealous followers of the law, though he quickly laid that down as a follower of Christ.
Though some may have genuine rights to brag, man, in general, has a tendency to search for something that they can hold on to and brag about. But what happens most of the time is that the things that we brag about are centered on ourselves, our strengths, our accomplishments, which only tend to create divisions amongst people.
It is no different when it comes to the many representations (denominations) of the church of Jesus Christ. This may even be the reason some of you are not a part of a church or even believe in God because you see such division in the realm of the faith communities.
But division is a sign of man’s immaturity, not the lack of God’s credibility. God is still being merciful to mankind to bring them together. Paul, on a personal level, in 2 Corinthians 12:9, bragged, or boasted as he put it, in his weakness that the power of Christ would be revealed.
Bragging in our strengths, or the things that make us different, divides us. Bragging in our weaknesses, or the things that are common, can unite us.
The church at large, crossing denominational lines, tends to brag on the things that divide us rather than the things that would unite us. Until we get it right, we will continue to be a present day religious tower of Babel that is constantly being divided.
Some churches brag about their start being with some famous preacher in the 800s or 1300s or even with one of the Apostles, but the truth is that the church was not man’s idea but God’s idea.
Jesus makes numerous references even to the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. From a New Testament perspective, Jesus, as a man, started the church, but from a whole Biblical perspective, the roots of the church go back even before Abraham.
Paul, in 1 Corinthians 2:2-5 says, “For I determined not to know anything among you except Jesus Christ and him crucified. I was with you in weakness, in fear, and in much trembling. And my speech and my preaching were not with persuasive words of human wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power, that your faith should not be in the wisdom of men but in the power of God.”
Paul was not looking to find something of the Corinthians to brag about that was in the wisdom of men, but to be able to brag on the power of God that came through the revelation of Jesus Christ and him crucified.
We have so many things that divide us that come through the wisdom of men. But we can be a part of the change that God wants to bring as we allow him to move in and through us.
Let’s embrace the things that bind us together in Christ Jesus, which ultimately is love, rather than the things that divide us. It’s like the simple children’s song, “Father Abraham had many sons, many sons had father Abraham, I am one of them and so are you, so let’s just praise the Lord. ...”
We may have many differences, but our roots are not in what makes us different. Although our roots as believers go back further, we have much in common beginning with God’s covenant promise with Abraham.
So, can we come together and “let’s just praise the Lord” God Almighty? He is the one who needs to be magnified, not our differences, nor our bragging rights.
Jesus said in John 17:21, “that they all may be one, as you, Father, are in me, and I in you; that they also may be one in us, that the world may believe that you sent me.”
That is God’s heart cry: that we be one so that Christ is magnified. Let’s return to our faith roots. Let’s get past our bragging, or even worship, of our own religious ways or practices. Our roots go much deeper than the differences of our religious ways. Let us not be so focused on the wisdom and ways of men, but on Christ and him crucified.
As the song goes, “O, Christ be magnified, let his praise arise, Christ be magnified in me, O, Christ be magnified, from the altar of my life, Christ be magnified in me.”
