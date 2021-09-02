Jennifer Lynn Wheeler, 43, Little Falls, received a stay of imposition on a conviction in Morrison County District Court for fourth degree assault of hospital or emergency personnel.
She will be on probation for three years.
On Jan. 14, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of an intoxicated female on Lindbergh Drive South in Little Falls. Officers arrived at the scene and found Wheeler standing outside wearing only socks and other light clothing not appropriate for the cold winter weather. The officers observed she was “clearly intoxicated,” and she made comments that made the officers concerned for her mental well-being. She was transported to the hospital for examination.
When she first arrived at the emergency room and was taken to a hospital room, Wheeler was mildly resistant, but otherwise cooperative. After receiving permission to speak with her, ER staff advised officers they could clear.
Shortly after they left the hospital, dispatch advised that the hospital called requesting assistance because Wheeler had assaulted a staff member.
The victim, a nurse, said she was attempting to assist Wheeler in putting on scrub pants when she shoved her, causing her to lose balance and fall to the floor. The victim said Wheeler then pinned her against the door and kicked her while she was laying on the floor.
The next day, the victim had bruising on her rib cage as a result of the assault.
Wheeler was given credit for five days served in local confinement.
