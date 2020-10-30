I remember as a child how proud I was when classmates and I joined together and sang this in class right after we recited the pledge of allegiance to the flag. There was genuine pride in our country and thankfulness for God’s provision for our country and all that live in its borders. That time has passed, along with many other customs that were once prominent in our thriving country, the United States of America!
As a child we practiced what to do in the event of a nuclear attack from another country. A real fear as we crawled under our school desks for protection. We did not give any consideration to the fact that while hidden under these desks that we would somehow be safe from a nuclear weapon.
As I grew, we still practiced singing the National Anthem proudly and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with our hands over our hearts as we stood and faced the flag that was in every classroom.
Very little was even mentioned about God or prayer but somehow we were encased in a protective barrier which we felt comfortable in that “no weapon formed against us will prosper” (Isaiah 54:17 KJV - No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper) as if it were a “hedge of protection.”
Then, (Psalm 91:1-6)KJV~ “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. 2 I will say to the Lord, ‘My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’ 3 For he will deliver you from the snare of the fowler and from the deadly pestilence. 4 He will cover you with his pinions, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness is a shield and buckler. 5 You will not fear the terror of the night, nor the arrow that flies by day, 6 nor the pestilence that stalks in darkness, nor the destruction that wastes at noonday.”
After school we walked the 1 to 1 1/2 miles home without much, if any, fear. Then when home mom would greet me with a smile that you could hear in her voice when she said, “How was school today?” and, “Did you learn a lot today?”
I remember telling her that I could sing the whole Star-Spangled Banner without missing one word and then I began to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and she joined right in with me as I put my hand on my heart. She was proud of me that I learned so much that day and it made me feel great.
Today, I am not sure if I could sing all the words to the National Anthem, but I do know and often recite the Pledge of Allegiance to myself.
They are still very important to me as an American but as a believer in Jesus Christ it pales into insignificance when I remember what it was that Christ suffered for me on the cross so that some day I might be with him in paradise.
He took upon his body the sins of the world as found in John 3:16 ~ “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” ESV
I await that time when I am absent from the body and then to be present with the Lord. My hope is that he might ask me, as my mom did, “How was your life and did you learn a lot during your life?”
I then pray that I can say that, yes, I had a wonderful life and I learned more about our Father and Jesus Christ, his son, and my savior. I hope and pray that some day you can too.
