Many residents are not aware of the opportunities available in their local school district through community education programs.
Whether called “community education” as it is in Pierz or “community services” as it is in Little Falls, they offer classes, events and programs where residents can learn a new skill, hobby or information such as painting, cooking with an Instant Pot or drafting a health care directive.
Classes are often engaging, can help residents be healthier, provide companionship and improve the quality of one’s life. Joining other members of their local community can enrich a resident’s life, build stronger relationships, and develop community ties.
Community education is partially funded by the state through each local district to offer services to all age groups such as young parents through ECFE classes, enrichment and recreation classes such as summer rec programs for youth and adults of all ages.
Pierz Community Education is currently interested in learning more about its community members and how to reach out and provide current information.
In an effort to increase adult programming to fit residents’ needs and interests, people are asked to complete a short survey that can be found on the Pierz Community Education Facebook page.
To reach the Pierz director, call (320) 468-6458, ext. 7 or email sfunk@pierz.k12.mn.us. Residents can also search their local school district’s website for Community Education or Community Services.
