As many Minnesotans ventured out on the lakes this past weekend for fishing opener, I am reminded of how Jesus helped his soon to be disciples catch a tremendous amount of fish after being skunked the night before. They had to simply cast their nets on the other side.
There are other great things Jesus did when it came to fish. He fed the 5,000 with just a few loaves of bread and some fish. He calmed the storm and walked on water. (Now that would make fishing a little more exciting).
Some of Jesus’ followers were fishermen. Jesus taught them many things. I doubt he taught them about what was the best lure to use or type of knot to tie your string with.
I would have to say that one of the most important things that Jesus talked about in regards to fishing was, Mark 1:17: “Come, follow me and I will show you how to fish for people.” A simple question that had profound life changing experiences for those that followed Jesus.
To us, it might not seem too big of an ask, but to the disciples it was a huge question to answer. They had to decide if they wanted to leave everything they knew behind or to stay. Fishing was their livelihood and they also wouldn’t be seeing their families for a while. But if you read the Gospels you’ll see that they didn’t hesitate at the opportunity to follow Christ. One part says that James and John left their dad still in the boat.
Therefore it begs the question: “Will you lay down everything and follow him to become fisher of people?”
For some this question is easier to answer than it is for others.
I remember the rich young man. He came up to Jesus and asked him how to have eternal life. Jesus said to follow the commandments, to which the young man replied “I have done all those.”
Jesus then told him to sell all that he owned and give it to the needy. His face fell down as he had a lot of stuff and couldn’t let it go.
Some might ask what does it mean to be a fisher for people in this day and age. For one thing, we do not use bait to catch them. Christ never dangled any proverbial carrot in front of them. He simply said, “Follow me.” Follow my example, do what I do. That is how we become fisher for people. We follow the example that Christ laid out before us. We must also be willing to leave our way of life behind. For some it might be an unhealthy habit or for others maybe God is calling you to a third world country.
Therefore, as we enjoy this great fishing season that is upon us, let us not forget that we have been invited by Jesus to follow him, because he is the only one to follow. John 14:6: “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Let’s go fishing.
