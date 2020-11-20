As we approach Thanksgiving this coming week it might be hard for some of us to find our attitude of thankfulness. This year has brought us some very new and interesting challenges from COVID-19 to natural disasters and everything in between. There has been a lot of firsts for everyone. For some of us 2021 cannot come quick enough. Maybe now instead of being thankful we have spent a lot time of grumbling and complaining during the past couple months. I have been reminded of the apostle Paul’s life and all the challenges he had faced. He was shipwrecked, imprisoned, bitten by a snake, beaten and so much more. But he faced all these challenges with a positive attitude. He had a spirit of gratefulness and happiness. He also shared this attitude with everyone he worked with. As we have read in Philippians.
Philippians 1:3-6, “3 Every time I think of you, I give thanks to my God. 4 Whenever I pray, I make my requests for all of you with joy, 5 for you have been my partners in spreading the Good News about Christ from the time you first heard it until now. 6 And I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns.”
He did all this while giving thanks and with joy, I cannot imagine being in prison writing all this and speaking of thankfulness or joy. If you read and follow the life of Paul, you’ll see that he kept the joy through all of the that came his way.
I love how he wrote in chapter 4 verses 4-7, “4 Always be full of joy in the Lord. I say it again — rejoice! 5 Let everyone see that you are considerate in all you do. Remember, the Lord is coming soon. 6 Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. 7 Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.”
Therefore let us follow this example and give thanks during this thanksgiving time. I know for some this year has been different and these holidays might not be the same. But let us not allow that to change our attitudes. Paul wrote in Philippians 2:14, “14 Do everything without complaining and arguing.”
This verse can be somewhat hard to follow this year especially this year and I’m speaking personally for myself. I want to finish 2020 year strong and as Paul lived. I want to give thanks for those I have in my life, to have pure joy and to not complain about anything. So join me in this challenge as well.
Let us no longer allow our outward circumstances control our inward attitude. Let us have that pure joy, that thankfulness, to do all things without complaining and for some we need to stop arguing. We can all follow Paul’s example, but let us not forget that he was able to live his life the way he did because of Jesus Christ. He is our strength and our firm foundation through it all.
Have a wonderful holiday season.
