Having been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls will reopen to limited visitors by appointment only June 30.
Because the deadly pandemic continues and the novel coronavirus is highly infectious when large groups gather in close proximity, the Morrison County Historical Society has created a series of five stages related to opening and closing, with Stage 1 being fully closed to the public and staff working from home to Stage 5 being fully open.
The museum will be following its Stage 3 procedures, which feature the most stringent precautions for preventing the spread of the disease while still allowing for visitors, including the following:
• Visitors are required to schedule an appointment 48 hours before they intend to visit. This includes researchers and visitors for the exhibit areas. There will be time limits on scheduled visits, which will be communicated during scheduling.
• Masks will be worn by staff while visitors are in the building. Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks in order to protect other visitors and museum staff.
• Staff members, volunteers and visitors are to keep a physical distance of 6 to 10 feet.
• Visitors who are symptomatic are not allowed to enter.
• Temperature checks may be conducted on visitors using an infrared thermometer by museum staff before visitors enter the building.
• Household units of eight or fewer allowed access to the museum exhibits at one time.
• No more than two researchers (related or not) in the museum at one time.
• Common surfaces will be disinfected after each group of visitors per public health guidance. Deep cleaning of the museum will be done as needed during the pandemic.
In addition, museum staff will be collecting data from visitors in order to assist with contact tracing should staff or visitors test positive for COVID-19.
If anyone (staff, visitors, volunteers) tests positive for the disease, the museum will close again (return to Stage 1) until the situation is resolved. Staff will monitor updates from government and public health authorities for guidance on public safety measures and will adapt measures accordingly.
Guests can plan to schedule appointments to visit the Weyerhaeuser Museum during the museum’s normal summer hours, which are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Sept. 30.
Call (320) 632-4007 to schedule appointments 48 hours in advance. There is no admission fee to visit the museum.
The museum is located at 2151 S. Lindbergh Drive, Little Falls.
