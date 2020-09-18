Recently, a group called Clean Elections Minnesota, which is comprised mostly of DFLers with an interest in campaign finance, surveyed candidates for the Minnesota Senate on election reform. All but a handful of Republicans refused to respond. Only nine DFL Senate candidates failed to respond, although one of them was Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury.
In the 67 Senate districts, the DFL candidate received the higher grade in 52 of them, the Republicans in three, third party candidates in three and nobody responded in nine. The response rate is not great. Clearly. Republicans saw no upside in responding to a survey they perceived as being DFL-oriented.
Regardless, the five questions are worth a short discussion, even though to most voters they involve “inside baseball,” meaning a lot more to political junkies than to average citizens.
The first question was whether or not the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, allowing unlimited campaign contributions, should be overturned. For some reason, DFLers are deathly opposed to this decision because it allows corporations to contribute. However, the party that has fared best contribution-wise under Citizens United is the DFL. In 2018, if one considers all the contributions to individual candidates plus all of the independent expenditures made by political action committees, DFL legislative, congressional and statewide candidates raised almost twice as much as the GOP’s. In the four statewide races for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor, the DFL advantage was almost three-to-one.
Perhaps the DFLers want the ratio to be even higher by squelching certain high rollers, although that would also limit gifts like billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s $100 million contribution to Joe Biden last week.
My preference would be to limit contributions so that they came only from constituents. If candidates received money only from those who live in their district and can therefore vote for the candidate, it would ensure that the winning candidates will go to St. Paul or Washington to represent the interests of their constituents, and not the special interests of organizations who want favors from the government.
The argument against that is that the Legislature and Congress make many decisions that affect more than their specific district. That’s true, but which would you rather have representing you, a representative or senator with your interests uppermost in mind, or a representative afraid of losing the financial support of some special interest?
That same restriction should apply to independent expenditures for and against candidates as well.
A bigger issue than Citizens United is the second survey question asking if candidates should be required to reveal the three largest contributors to their campaigns, including from PACs and Super PACs. Today, in Minnesota, state candidates are supposed to reveal everyone who gives $100 or more to their campaign. The problem is that individual contributions being given directly to campaigns are being dwarfed by contributions from political action committees (PACs) and also independent expenditures by other PACs. If a millionaire is financing a particular candidate or group of candidates, it becomes impossible to know because the contribution goes to a PAC first, and sometimes a PAC gives to another PAC. The Minnesota Campaign Finance Board does a better job on disclosure than the Federal Elections Commission, which oversees congressional campaign finance, but, state or federal, it remains easy for the wealthy to hide their activities. I’d support full disclosure of every individual giving more than, say, $300 to any PAC or campaign. It would be better than naming only the top three.
The third survey question is whether Minnesota should ignore the result of how Minnesota votes in assigning its electoral votes, supporting instead whomever wins the national vote. It’s understandable that the Electoral College is a sore point with DFLers, because their candidate has lost two of the last five presidential elections, despite receiving the most votes nationally.
However, I would caution that the tyranny of the majority remains a danger that the Founding Fathers tried to mitigate. Minnesota’s interests are not the same as those of Californians, Texans, New Yorkers and Floridians, who stand to gain the most from such a scheme.
The fourth question asks if public financing of campaigns should be increased. Some candidates don’t like to ask for money. The other side of that is, why should taxpayers be required to give money to candidates that they don’t support? We are inundated with campaign flyers now. No need exists for more money to be spent on campaigns than is already.
Finally, the survey asks if candidates think an independent redistricting commission should be established. The history is that the Legislature, who constitutionally has the responsibility, almost never is able to do the job, so the courts do it. Any such plan that is adopted should require an even number of commission members so that the vote for any plan would be, say, 4-2, or else require a super-majority to ensure bipartisanship. I’d also require that the plan should use a computer program to draw the lines as cleanly as possible, minimizing the combined circumference of all the district boundaries.
The biggest question on election reform was the one not asked: How can we best ensure that the public retains faith in the fairness and honesty of the election process?
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
