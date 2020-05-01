To the Editor:
My wife went shopping at Walmart early last Wednesday morning and she was livid when she came home because almost none of the customers were wearing masks except for my wife and a few others. In fact, a woman who was also wearing a mask came up to my wife and thanked her for wearing a mask because the woman’s husband had cancer and she didn’t want him to catch the COVID-19 virus from her.
I saw what my wife was so angry about when I went to Walmart on Saturday afternoon. There were hundreds of people in the store and only about 15 of them were wearing masks. No one was practicing social distancing in the aisles either. It was just as if these people didn’t even know that a deadly virus existed or that people without symptoms could still be carrying the virus.
Please remember that it’s really important to wear a mask and to practice social distancing both for your protection and the protection of others. — Robert H. ONeill, Little Falls
