To the Editor:
How can we keep smiling during this COVID-19? Suffering, millions have lost their lives, families are left to fend without loved ones. Riots, stealing, corruption, lockdowns, months of being alone, unable to see other people, especially family members.
Our great America is burning and flooding from coast to coast. Unemployment, small businesses are closed. We have lost control. Why?
I was born in 1930, the year of the Great Depression. Like now, drought, land turned to dust, thousands without homes, struggling, no food. The polio epidemic, wars, ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s.
What kept us alive? Our faith, our beliefs, love and prayers daily. Mother Lurana wrote, “Be of good courage. We are in God’s hands.” Padre Vio says, “Don’t worry.” Do not want. Just believe and pray.
Thank God for life for all. Young, old and unborn babies. Spare your children. If we don’t understand, how can they? This, too shall pass. Kids are our future.
We’re in this together. All things are possible with God. Love they neighbor as thyself. “Whereas two or three are gathered in my name.” — Ellie Moberg, Pierz
